Sarah Ferguson makes lunch at home inside her kitchen at Royal Lodge – and she's just like us! The Duchess of York is a fan of cucumber and egg mayonnaise sandwiches!

During the coronavirus pandemic, Sarah Ferguson has been proving just how down-to-earth she is while isolating at home in Windsor. Prince Andrew's ex-wife was recently pictured doing the housework, and most recently she's been snapped making lunch in the kitchen – just like the rest of us! The mother-of-two was pictured on her assistant Antonia Marshall's Instagram account, smiling while preparing some cucumber and egg mayonnaise sandwiches. In the photo, Sarah looked stylish dressed in a vibrant yellow shirt dress accessorised with gold jewellery, and wore her auburn hair down in loose waves. What's more, the picture gave a glimpse inside the star's modern kitchen at her home in Royal Lodge, Windsor, which featured wooden panel units and laminate work surfaces with a cluster of house plants for decoration.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sarah Ferguson shares unseen photos of her daughters

Sarah Ferguson inside her kitchen at the Royal Lodge

MORE: The Countess of Wessex secretly volunteers to make food for NHS staff

Sarah is believed to be isolating with her assistant, her daughter Princess Eugenie and son-in-law Jack Brooksbank, and ex-husband Andrew. On Saturday, Eugenie took part in her mum's latest YouTube venture, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, by reading the book, Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney. What's more, Eugenie read the popular novel outside in the beautiful grounds of Royal Lodge, sitting on her personalised swing, which had her name engraved into the wood. The children's author has remained living in Royal Lodge with her ex-husband, who she remains on good terms with following their divorce. It's the very home they raised daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, and is where the Queen grew up as a little girl.

The Duchess of York inside her conservatory

READ: Princess Eugenie reveals personalised swing inside her garden

During an interview in 2016, Sarah discussed what it was like living with Andrew. Speaking to Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands, she said: "I'm in and out all the time and he's in and out all the time." Eugenie has also given an insight into what it's like inside the private property that same year when she invited Harper's Bazaar into her home for an interview and photoshoot. The publication described Royal Lodge as: "The definition of comfy cosy, with family pictures scattered around and Norfolk terriers wandering in and out."

The Grade II-listed house is in the grounds of Windsor Great Park and the Duke of York has lived in the 30-room property since 2004, with Sarah joining him four years later in 2008. The residence was previously the Queen Mother’s Windsor home until her death in 2002, and has undergone significant renovation since Andrew has lived there, with reports that he has added an indoor swimming pool.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.