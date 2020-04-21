Frankie Bridge unveils chic lockdown bedroom makeover – get the look from £6 The Saturdays star bought budget-friendly pieces from H&M Home and Marks & Spencer

Frankie Bridge revealed the coronavirus lockdown has changed her husband Wayne, as he did some rare DIY at their home on Monday. The Saturdays star and her husband gave their bedroom a stylish makeover – and thankfully she's shared the details of where everything is from.

One photo showed Wayne carefully measuring and drilling holes into the wall to hang some quirky butterfly prints up, while another showed the finished result. The couple have three patterned butterflies by artist Punk Me Tender hanging over their bed, with matching bedside tables and lamps on either side.

Wayne and Frankie Bridge have re-decorated their bedroom

While the couple have kept their walls and carpets neutral, they have added splashes of colour through their furniture and accessories, including an indigo velvet bed from Soho Home – a favourite of celebrities and royals including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their bed, which features a Chesterfield-style buttoned headboard, is the same as those seen at Soho Farmhouse, and is made to order from £1,945.

RELATED: Inside Wayne and Frankie Bridge's family home

Indigo velvet Oxford bedstead, from £1,945, Soho Home

Wayne and Frankie have plain bedding offset with an array of cushions, including two pale pink velvet cushions from Marks & Spencer. The exact style has currently sold out, but we found similar cushion covers available at H&M, which are a budget-friendly £6.99 each.

MORE: 28 of the most enviable celebrity bedrooms

Pink cotton velvet cushion covers, £6.99, H&M

Meanwhile, in the corner of their room there is a cosy reading area, with a Maisons Du Monde faux fur armchair and a set of three black metal wall shelves from H&M, which have been used to display miniature plants and ornaments.

Frankie has high street pieces from H&M and Maisons Du Monde

Frankie regularly shares glimpses inside her family home in Surrey on social media, showing how they have affordable homeware from stores including Wayfair, Marks & Spencer and H&M along with more luxurious designer buys. And with the couple spending more time at home than ever before, we can't wait to see what room they tackle next!

Metal wall shelf, £24.99, H&M

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.