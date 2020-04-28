Jennifer Aniston is being kept company by her beloved pet dogs during the lockdown and on Monday the Friends star shared some sweet pictures of her four-legged friends relaxing on the sofa at her Beverly Hills home. The photos were taken in the star's living room, giving a glimpse inside the spacious area. A grey colour palette has been used throughout the room, with slate-grey walls, while the sofa had a silvery throw draped onto it, and was covered in patterned cushions in contrasting hues. The Morning Show star is the proud owner of Clyde, a Schnauzer mix, and white pit bull Sophie, and used the captions: "Big day," and "Exhausted" alongside the photos of her adorable pets.

VIDEO: Take a look at 11 of the most stunning celebrity living rooms

Jennifer Aniston's adorable pet dog Clyde relaxed inside the star's living room

This isn't the first time that Jennifer has shared a look inside her home. At the beginning of April, the award-winning actress took part in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel via a video link from the other side of her living room, which featured a gold embroidered wall hanging and a large cream armchair, as well as a black shelf filled with photos. During the chat, the star told Jimmy that she had been occupying herself by organising her wardrobes, but that she was trying not to do it quickly as she didn't want to run out of things to do during the lockdown.

The Friends actress also shared a photo of her pet pooch Sophie

The star is self-isolating alone, but has the company of her beloved pet dogs, and has more than enough to keep her entertained. The Along Came Polly star's home boasts features including a cinema room, outdoor swimming pool and luxury bathroom that could easily pass as a spa.

The 51-year-old is incredibly proud of her home, and collaborated with designer Stephen Shadley to transform the 1970s property into the perfect Californian retreat. She opened up about her residence to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room." She also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here."

