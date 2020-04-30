Lisa Faulkner reveals surprising living room feature – and you won't believe what it is The former EastEnders star shared the photo on Instagram

Lisa Faulkner has a rack full of chopped wood in her living room! The former EastEnders star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a TV recommendation with fans, and next to her sleek, flat-screen television was a metal rack piled high with chopped up logs – not your average living room accessory, but incredibly chic nonetheless.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner and John Torode cook burgers in their wedding outfits

Also visible in Lisa's Instagram photo was a beautiful antique fireplace with a white mantelpiece, a velvet blue sofa, chic light fixtures and a gorgeous zig-zag rug that paired perfectly with the room's stripped wooden floors. In short, the décor looked like something straight out of an interior design catalogue – Lisa and her husband John Torode certainly have an eye for detail!

MORE: Lisa Faulkner opens up about her heartbreaking fertility battle

Lisa shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: John Torode's bread and butter muffins are the perfect homeschooling breakfast

Lisa has kept her followers up-to-date with her and John's lockdown experiences, even revealing that the happy couple had worn their wedding outfits recently to cook dinner as a sweet way of celebrating their anniversary.

Taking to Instagram earlier in April, John wrote: "Burgers fit for a wedding lunch. So Lisa and I got married 6 months ago today and so we thought why not dress up for our daily cook. And what else do you need on a Friday. Yep a burger. Enjoy #johnandlisaathome with me and @lisafaulknercooks. Burgers with a version of maccy d special sauce all in our wedding gear!"

Understandably, fans were horrified when John and Lisa announced that they would be making the messiest "celebratory lunch" they could have decided upon. One user commented on Lisa's Instagram post: "Oh my GOD, put an apron on @lisafaulknercooks." Another added: "Bit worried you might splash something on your lovely outfits!", while another said, "Burgers, tom sauce and wedding dress – put an apron on."

But luckily, both beautiful outfits came out unscathed!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.