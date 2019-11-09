Lisa Faulkner and John Torode share glimpse into their home John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen is back on TV

Lisa Faulkner has shared a rare glimpse into the home she shares with husband John Torode. On Friday, Lisa, 47, revealed that she and John, 54, had held a photoshoot in their hallway so that Lisa could show off her gorgeous new black leather boots. In the background, the chic interiors of their home can be seen. Decked out with beautiful wooden floors, cream walls and light grey skirting boards, the TV chefs opted to line their walls with frames and their front door appears to be made of glass. Stunning!

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner shows us how to cook a perfect asparagus tart from her new recipe book 'From Mother to Mother'

Lisa captioned the sweet snap: "Photo shoot by my husband as I wanted to show off my new boots @airandgrace as have been in a waiting list and they have arrived!!! Yipppeeee!! Ps they are really comfortable and not too chunky but not too thin if you know what I mean."

The newlyweds will be spending some time apart this weekend. On Friday, Lisa shared a snap of herself and two friends on a plane before jetting off to celebrate friend Jason Milligan's 50th birthday. The former EastEnders actress captioned the snap: "And we are off to celebrate @jaseewasee 50th!! Yippeeeee! @yoga_with_victoria #allenspallen," she added, to which John replied: "Have the best time."

MORE: John Torode leaves wife Lisa Faulkner the sweetest going away present

Lisa shared the snap on Instagram

Adorably, John left wife Lisa a sweet note to let her know just how much she'll be missed while she's away. The heart-shaped note simply said "Hot chick" and Lisa shared the surprise on Instagram, writing: "Hidden notes in folded pyjamas... @johntorodecooks. I will miss you this weekend."

MORE: John Torode shares photo from poignant moment on wedding day to Lisa Faulkner

It seems their beautiful home will be left empty over the weekend, as John is also away. The MasterChef star posted an Instagram Story from Abu Dhabi.

It's been a whirlwind few weeks for the couple, who married in October in front of their close friends and family in a beautiful ceremony, which took place on 24 October at Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.