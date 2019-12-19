Lisa Faulkner shows off her gorgeous Christmas tree The star is getting into the Christmas spirit

Lisa Faulkner proudly showed off her lovely Christmas tree on Wednesday, posting a picture of her festive creation to Instagram. Lisa also added an in-depth caption about her gorgeous tree, revealing that each decoration reminds her of a previous Christmas. She explained: "Each decoration tells a story and reminds me of a Christmas past." What's more, because the former EastEnders actress reuses her decorations instead of buying new ones, she's able to make sure the festive season is that little bit more eco-friendly.

The 47-year-old added: "We reuse them instead of buying new ones and it makes me smile each year. Every little helps when you are doing your bit for the planet so this Christmas I’ve teamed up with @smartenergygb to share 12 simple steps to make your Christmas greener too."

Lisa posted a photo of her tree to Instagram

Lisa continued: "Why not try making small sustainable swaps at home, such as opting for low energy lightbulbs or getting a smart meter installed to track your energy this festive season?"

Needless to say, fans were delighted by the star's beautiful tree, and were also thrilled to hear that Lisa is taking a greener approach to Christmas. One wrote: "Stunning, well done," while another commented: "I think it's lovely you buy wisely and think more deeply."

Many of Lisa's followers were also quick to share that they too collect decorations, and that each holds an important meaning. One replied: "I love your Christmas tree. It is like ours, every ornament has a story. Friends laugh because it is such a mish-mash, but to us, it's a loving story. Merry Christmas guys." Another sweetly added: "My mum was 90 when she died. I’m 70 next year. My fairy on top belonged to me when we were little, ornaments, balls, all intact with the same wool to hook them on. Hubby has a few from his childhood. Do you think we are doing our bit?"

