Lisa Faulker has shared a glimpse inside her beautiful, Scandi-inspired home, and we love its chic, understated aesthetic. Lisa, 47, took to Instagram on Friday with a snap of herself enjoying a hot chocolate as she sat at a gorgeous wooden table decked out in a thick, woolly jumper. In the background, a white cabinet full of pale coloured plates can be seen, and it certainly wouldn’t look out of place in a Copenhagen restaurant. Kitchen goals!

Beneath the photo, Lisa wrote: "Love wintertime and snuggling in with my delicious @cadburyuk hot chocolate. Mmm." Many of Lisa's fans were quick to check that the star was feeling better, as on Thursday the former EastEnders actress had revealed that she wasn't feeling her best mentally. One replied: "Hope you're feeling better today," and another added: "Hope today is a better one. Wrap up warm and go for a stroll on the weekend."

Lisa shared the snap on Instagram

On Thursday, Lisa again took to Instagram, this time with an honest post about her mental health, admitting she was having an "off day". Sharing a selfie on her Stories, Lisa, who recently tied the knot with MasterChef judge John Torode, wrote: "No idea why but feeling very blue and tired and just a bit odd. Lucky to be sitting in my sister's warm home having a coffee and a chat with her. Sending positive thoughts to anyone feeling the same today."

Lisa is known for being open and honest about her mental health, and cites yoga as one of her favourite methods for achieving a healthy mind. She told Irish News: "I've done yoga for the past nearly 20 years and I absolutely love it. I do mainly hatha yoga. It does more for my head than it does for my body. It isn't too bad for my body either, so it's good all round."

