Martine McCutcheon is the envy of fans with photos of her glorious garden The former EastEnders star shared the post on Instagram

Martine McCutcheon has taken to Instagram to share another peek into her beautiful garden, and on this occasion, the Love Actually star showed off her chic garden furniture as she lapped up the sunshine. Sitting on a grey chair, surrounded by similarly coloured cushions and a cosy throw, Martine wore a straw hat and summery white blouse as she told her followers that she was enjoying a sunny day in her home's beautiful outdoor space and trying to remain positive amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Wow! Another glorious day, another fab hat!! Whoop whoop," the actress wrote in the caption, adding: "I’m spending today thinking about the future, making plans and laughing loads! What's your dream for when lockdown is over? Holidays? Seeing friends and family? I think it's really important during these tricky times to keep positive and to keep looking forward to fun things in the future. Get planning! Put it out to the universe and all that."

Martine shared the photo on Instagram

Martine's uplifting post comes just days after the 43-year-old wowed with another photo of her garden's large grounds. Earlier in the month, the former EastEnders star told fans that she was trying to get a tan by spending time in her sunny garden, and the photo that the doting mum shared was seriously impressive. With plenty of green grass, enormous bushes that dwarfed Martine, plus plenty more beautiful greenery, a large pathway could also be seen running through the grounds.

Fans were quick to comment on the gorgeous outside space, with one writing: "Is that your garden? If it is I'm so jealous," to which Martine replied: "It is my garden – I'm feeling very lucky to be living a bit further out of London as I'm appreciating nature more than ever right now. Stay safe."

