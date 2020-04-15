Sarah Ferguson shared a peek inside her home with fans on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, the Duchess posted a photo of herself which showed her sitting at a table with her head on her hand, smiling. In front of her was a large vase of flowers and to her right were two chairs covered in white patterned fabric. Behind her was a large bank of windows letting in the spring sunshine, through which her large, perfectly-manicured lawn could be seen.

Also on the table in front of Sarah was an array of children's toys, including dolls and an adorable cuddly unicorn. They signified the generous royal's new project, as she revealed in the photo caption. It read: "Excited to be launching Storytime with Fergie and Friends on my new @youtube and @facebookapp channels – a traditional children’s storytime every day to help keep them entertained during lockdown.

The Duchess posted the new photo to her Instagram account

"I’ll be reading both my own stories and others and asking friends to join in. It’s all free and just for fun. There will be a new story posted every weekday at 4pm and a longer storytime on Saturdays. I so hope you enjoy them and they give some of you something new to do during this difficult time for everyone #storytimewithfergieandfriends." Model and actress Poppy Delevingne was among the first to react, posting a row of heart emojis alongside the comment: "Amazing!!!"

Other fans also added their enthusiasm for the idea, writing: "What a brilliant idea," "Always thinking of others Sarah. An inspiration for us all. Thank you for your love and care for so many," and: "What a fabulous idea." On her YouTube channel, the Duchess elaborated, waving the cuddly unicorn around, and saying: "Let's get a bit of magic going here, shall we?" She also said: "I'm in my favourite place ever, ever, ever, which is with children, thinking of children and thinking of all the children out there that just need a little bit of magic. You are not alone."

She began her story reading pledge on Wednesday with picture book Hairy Maclary by Lynley Dodd, adding her own commentary throughout. Sarah has been very active in trying to keep people's spirits up amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alongside her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, she has organised and distributed food parcels and other essentials to NHS workers across the country. Deliveries of fresh fruit and vegetables, soups, toothbrushes and skincare products have reached frontline nurses and carers in Scotland and Wales as well as in London.

