Amanda Holden's home bar would totally redefine lockdown

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden revealed gold furniture in her home bar.
Amanda Holden's home cocktail bar is what dreams are made of. The Britain's Got Talent judge often shares a look inside the room, but since joining TikTok and sharing her second video, the star has revealed a feature that we've never seen before: gold furniture. Matching the gold framing on her doors, Amanda has a metallic gold side table in one corner, where she keeps alcohol including, naturally, a large bottle of champagne.
We're also big fans of her wallpaper. The dark green, leaf-print design gives a moody aesthetic to the room – also seen in her living room, where Amanda has midnight blue walls and a dark green velvet sofa – while another room in the house has dark green and gold pineapple-print walls.
Amanda's home bar
A previous post of Amanda's home bar revealed a black island with matching tall black velvet stools, and a serving area with a large mirror spanning one wall. For lighting, the bar is overhung with an architectural selection of glass globe pendants.
Amanda captioned her TikTok video featuring a dance with her dog Rudie on Instagram, "Finally on Tik Tok. Also @noholdenback." Former Pussycat Doll and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ashley Roberts commented, "She did it!!," with several hand praising emojis to which Amanda replied, "@iamashleyroberts thank you for all your advice darling – love from your grandmother." Fans were quick to come to Amanda's side and assure her she isn't a "grandmother".
Amanda's first Tik Tok video featured a dance in her garden with her two daughters Hollie and Alexa, where she wrote, "First Tik Tok with my girls #samiam #dance #fyp." Her most recent video comes with the Heart FM team, who performed a dance to The Weeknd's Blinding Lights song.
