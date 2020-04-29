Amanda Holden's home bar would totally redefine lockdown

Amanda Holden's home cocktail bar is what dreams are made of. The Britain's Got Talent judge often shares a look inside the room, but since joining TikTok and sharing her second video, the star has revealed a feature that we've never seen before: gold furniture. Matching the gold framing on her doors, Amanda has a metallic gold side table in one corner, where she keeps alcohol including, naturally, a large bottle of champagne.

SEE: Inside Amanda Holden's amazing family homes in Surrey and the Cotswolds

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden reveals home bar in TikTok video

We're also big fans of her wallpaper. The dark green, leaf-print design gives a moody aesthetic to the room – also seen in her living room, where Amanda has midnight blue walls and a dark green velvet sofa – while another room in the house has dark green and gold pineapple-print walls.

Amanda's home bar

A previous post of Amanda's home bar revealed a black island with matching tall black velvet stools, and a serving area with a large mirror spanning one wall. For lighting, the bar is overhung with an architectural selection of glass globe pendants.

SEE: 11 celebrities with amazing home bars

Amanda captioned her TikTok video featuring a dance with her dog Rudie on Instagram, "Finally on Tik Tok. Also @noholdenback." Former Pussycat Doll and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ashley Roberts commented, "She did it!!," with several hand praising emojis to which Amanda replied, "@iamashleyroberts thank you for all your advice darling – love from your grandmother." Fans were quick to come to Amanda's side and assure her she isn't a "grandmother".

Amanda's first Tik Tok video featured a dance in her garden with her two daughters Hollie and Alexa, where she wrote, "First Tik Tok with my girls #samiam #dance #fyp." Her most recent video comes with the Heart FM team, who performed a dance to The Weeknd's Blinding Lights song.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.