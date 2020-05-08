Sarah Ferguson is never one to do things by halves and to mark VE Day on Friday, the mother-of-two transformed her conservatory for the special occasion. The Duchess filled the space with balloons in red, white and blue, as well as helium star shaped designs in bright colours. There was also Union Jack bunting decorating the table, and a plate of cupcakes. Sarah shared a photo on Instagram of herself sitting at her table surrounded by the celebratory decorations, while holding up a VE Day painting. Alongside the picture, Prince Andrew's ex-wife wrote: "Today on VE Day at 4pm on Storytime with Fergie and Friends I am going to be reading a poem #storytimewithfergieandfriends #books #veday. Link to YouTube channel in bio." Fans were quick to comment on Sarah's photo, with one writing: "Beautiful photo and so needed, thank you," while another wrote: "So beautiful! Thanks for always lifting our spirits." A third added: "This is so sweet."

Sarah Ferguson decorated her home with VE Day decorations

The 60-year-old has been entertaining children with stories each evening over the past few weeks with her new initiative, Storytime with Fergie and Friends. The kind-hearted star wanted to help lift people's spirits up during these uncertain times and the idea has been a hit with many famous faces too, including Catherine Zeta-Jones. The Chicago actress recently commented on Sarah's post after she read one of her own books, Little Red. The Hollywood star wrote: "Used to read this to Dylan and Carys, love it." Sarah has written a number of children's books over the years, including Ballerina Rosie, Budgie Goes to Sea, and Matthew and the Bullies.

Sarah has been reading stories to children on her YouTube channel

It isn't just Sarah who has been reading books to children, but her daughter Princess Eugenie too. The 30-year-old recently read Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney on the Duchess of York's YouTube channel, sitting on her personalised swing outside in the garden. During the lockdown, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have been staying at Royal Lodge with Sarah and Prince Andrew, who both live at their Windsor home despite separating.

The Grade II-listed house is in the grounds of Windsor Great Park and the Duke of York has lived in the 30-room property since 2004, with Sarah joining him four years later in 2008. The residence was previously the Queen Mother’s Windsor home until her death in 2002, and has undergone significant renovation since Andrew has lived there, with reports that he has added an indoor swimming pool.

During an interview in 2016, Sarah discussed what it was like living with Andrew. Speaking to Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands, she said: "I'm in and out all the time and he's in and out all the time." Eugenie has also given an insight into what it's like inside the private property that same year when she invited Harper's Bazaar into her home for an interview and photoshoot. The publication described Royal Lodge as: "The definition of comfy cosy, with family pictures scattered around and Norfolk terriers wandering in and out."

