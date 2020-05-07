Princess Eugenie shares glimpse inside room at Royal Lodge during Zoom call The Queen's granddaughter is staying with her parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, during the lockdown

Princess Eugenie took part in a surprise Zoom call on Wednesday as part of her work with the Anti-Slavery Collective, the company she co-founded with best friend Julia de Boinville. The Queen's granddaughter appeared in footage from the charity's Instagram account, and was sitting in one of the rooms of her childhood home, Royal Lodge, where she is currently staying with husband Jack Brooksbank during the lockdown. The royal was seated on a khaki sofa by the window, which had funky tartan curtains. Eugenie and Jack have been spending quality time with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson over the past few weeks, who live together at their home in Windsor despite their separation.

VIDEO: Watch Princess Eugenie read a story on her personalised swing

During Eugenie's time staying with her mum and dad she has been getting involved with Sarah's new initiative, Storytime with Fergie. The 30-year-old recently read Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney on the Duchess of York's YouTube channel, sitting on her personalised swing outside in the garden. During the lockdown, the family also celebrated Jack's birthday, and Eugenie posted some lovely photos of her husband standing outside the house. Other rooms in Royal Lodge that have been pictured online over the past few weeks include a large kitchen and a conservatory filled with flower displays – where Sarah tends to read her stories.

Eugenie took part in a Zoom call from a room inside Royal Lodge

The Grade II-listed house is in the grounds of Windsor Great Park and the Duke of York has lived in the 30-room property since 2004, with Sarah joining him four years later in 2008. The residence was previously the Queen Mother’s Windsor home until her death in 2002, and has undergone significant renovation since Andrew has lived there, with reports that he has added an indoor swimming pool.

Sarah Ferguson inside the conservatory at their family home

During an interview in 2016, Sarah discussed what it was like living with Andrew. Speaking to Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands, she said: "I'm in and out all the time and he's in and out all the time." Eugenie also gave an insight into what it's like inside the private property that same year when she invited Harper's Bazaar into her home for an interview and photoshoot. The publication described Royal Lodge as: "The definition of comfy cosy, with family pictures scattered around and Norfolk terriers wandering in and out."

