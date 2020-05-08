Prince Charles and Camilla lead two-minute silence to mark VE Day

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have led a two-minute silence to begin commemorations to mark 75 years since the end of the Second World War on VE Day. In poignant scenes filmed from a distance at Balmoral War Memorial, the couple paid tribute to those who fell during the six-year conflict as a lone piper played. Prince Charles, wearing Highland Day Dress – a Hunting Stewart kilt with a Gordon Highlanders tie and lapel badge – along with his medals and neck order, looked solemn and bowed his head after laying a wreath at the foot of the monument. His message read: "In everlasting remembrance, Charles."

VIDEO: Watch Prince Charles and Camilla lay wreaths on VE Day

Camilla then stepped forward to lay a bouquet of beautiful Spring flowers she had picked from the garden at their Birkhall home, also bowing her head to honour the fallen. She wore her 4 Rifles dress to honour the regiment of which she is Royal Colonel, and the 12th Royal Lancers regimental brooch in honour of her father Major Bruce Shand, who served with the regiment. Her moving message read: "In memory of my darling father and all the officers and men of the XII Lancers, who fought so bravely to give us peace."

A video of the Prince reading an extract from the VE Day entry in the diary of his grandfather King George VI will later be broadcast on BBC One’s VE 75 Announcement of Victory, which airs from 2.45pm. The clip, which Charles recorded earlier this week marks the first time the extract has been broadcast. Clarence House will also share videos of the Duchess reading two extracts from her father's memoirs that recall his time serving in North Africa, where he lost two of his closest comrades and was taken as a German prisoner of war.

The royal couple marked VE Day on Friday 8 May

Camilla has also spoken to two veterans of the 7th Armoured Division, also known as the Desert Rats, who fought alongside her father in North Africa during the Second World War. She is patron of the Desert Rats Association and regularly writes to Sergeant Major Len Burritt, 101, and Jimmy Sinclair, 107, and said after their conversation: "They both fought with outstanding courage in the 'Desert’'war, in the same battles as my father did and I salute them both. These two distinguished veterans remind us of the heroic struggles they, and their fellow Desert Rats took part in all those years ago to hasten the end of World War II."

