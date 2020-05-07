Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins gives rare look inside her chic living room

Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins delighted fans on Wednesday when she shared a very rare look inside her London family home. The presenter, 44, was taking part in Gareth Malone's Great British Home Chorus alongside Classic FM co-presenter Alan Titchmarsh, when she shared a picture from her chic living room. In the snap, the mother-of-one can be seen sitting down on her dark grey leather sofa, which features several flamingo-themed cushions. On her floor, she has what looks like a cowhide rug.

"Standing by from home ready to join @malonegareth's Great British Home Chorus! See you live from 1730 on YouTube...@ClassicFM #GBHC ," she captioned the post.

Charlotte Hawkins showed off her living room on Instagram

Charlotte's fans were quick to comment on the décor, with one saying: "I'm loving that settee." Another fan was more impressed with her quirky furnishings, "Look at the cushions xx," they commented.

During her appearance on the YouTube show, the star opened up about lockdown and revealed home-schooling five-year-old daughter Ella Rose was "full on".

Speaking to Gareth, Charlotte said: "It's a little bit crazy, I have to say. It's a bit unsettling not being able to see friends and family, obviously everyone is going through that.

"Home schooling a five-year-old is a whole new challenge in itself. It's a crazy world, it's full on, insistent questions. This afternoon I've been making a cardboard dinosaur …so you know…" she added with a smile.

The presenter with her five-year-old daughter Ella Rose

Apart from helping home-school her daughter, presenting GMB and Classic FM, Charlotte has been doing her best to support the NHS. Last week, the 44-year-old posted a picture of herself in scrubs for a very good cause. "No I've not had a change of career… I'm wearing these scrubs for a good cause, & they will be given to the NHS afterwards. @Scrubs4heroes are offering 100% free scrubs to NHS trusts. With more than 65,000 retired NHS doctors & nurses called back to help with the crisis, extra scrubs are needed as a vital part of basic PPE," she wrote.

"They are not asking for any money – just your time to help make them! To volunteer email volunteer@scrubs4heroes.org for a FREE support package & fabric delivery. Volunteers should be within M25 unless they can make more than 30, have a good-level of sewing ability & be able to make a minimum of 10 pairs of scrubs per 5-6 days. Let’s help support our frontline staff #nhs #scrubs4heroes."