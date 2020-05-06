Stacey Solomon stuns fans as she makes chic bedside lamp out of broken hanger

Stacey Solomon really is becoming the queen of home hacks. The Loose Women panellist has showed off some impressive DIY skills over the last few weeks, but her latest creation really has stolen the show. Stacey unbelievably made herself a gorgeous bedside lamp using a broken clothes hanger. Yes, you read that correctly – a hanger! Honestly, we're still in shock. Sharing her steps on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, an ever-resourceful Stacey revealed that all you need to make your own is a lightbulb, hanger, some glue, string and wood varnish. Are you taking notes?

WATCH: Stacey Solomon makes bedside lamp out of a broken hanger

Explaining herself, she wrote: "I had a broken hanger so I googled 'what can I make with a broken hanger' and this was my favourite idea I found. I don't have a bedside lamp so I attempted to make one from my hanger. So I turned on a solar bulb, I used a spare tub lid for the base and wrapped it in string, then drilled the hanger to the base, stuck a bit of rope along it, then attached the solar bulb to the string, then wood stained it all Not my best work, it could do with another coat of fence paint. I'm proud of it though." So you should be, Stacey, it's an incredible effort!

Stacey Solomon's new bedside lamp

It isn't the first time that Stacey has put her creativity to good use. She has also crafted a gorgeous bathroom shelf out of nothing more than a few pieces of household rubbish, turned old crates into three beautiful garden shelves, and revamped a storage unit into an idyllic herb garden!

Last month, Stacey transformed a white storage unit by adding fake plants and making her own cress using some "solar light bulbs that don't work anymore". Sharing her tricks, Stacey and son Zach filled up the bulbs with "soil and mustard cress seeds" before gluing them to "random LED lights" because "Zach wants them to light up at night". Stacey admitted she isn't confident that the cress will grow, but if it does, she imagines "it will come out the top like a waterfall". Someone give this woman her own DIY TV show!

