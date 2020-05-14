Inside Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis' two impressive home TV studios Both Martin and his wife Lara Lewington have been filming from home

Like many TV personalities, Martin Lewis has been recording live television appearances from his home during the coronavirus lockdown, but he has a more impressive studio than many. The Money Saving Expert has converted his home office into a studio for his ITV series, The Martin Lewis Money Show, and also his regular appearances on This Morning.

Luckily, the spacious room has plenty of floor space for all of the camera equipment and lighting Martin needs for his broadcasts, and the neon 'MLMS' sign from the original set. The office has black fitted cabinets along the rear wall, with open shelving behind the desk to display a selection of books, framed photos and awards.

Martin Lewis has converted his home office into a TV studio

"Very strange working in my home office now it's permanently set up as a studio for my show," Martin wrote on Twitter as he shared a look at the room, which has a red leather armchair positioned out of shot behind the cameras.

But he is not the only member of his household filming TV appearances from their home; Martin's wife Lara Lewington is the host of BBC's technology series, Click, and has set up her very own TV studio upstairs.

Martin's wife Lara Lewington has been recording the BBC show Click upstairs

A photo shared by the journalist showed her sat on a black velvet armchair in a stylish room that has grey carpets and wallpaper, with a pink neon Click sign and a vase of pink roses brightening up the space. "WFH in our house: @itvMLshow downstairs, @BBCClick upstairs. I know @MartinSLewis has a bigger light, but it's not a competition," Lara wrote.

The mum-of-one has been strengthening her broadcasting skills during the lockdown by not only self-shooting her own show, but also working behind the camera on Martin's ITV series, where she has been credited as "Guest Producer at the Lewis Home" in the titles.

