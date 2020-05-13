Stacey Dooley is currently isolating at her home with her Strictly boyfriend Kevin Clifton, and while she's keeping quiet about those engagement rumours, she has at least answered one thing we all want to know – where does she get all of her gorgeous homeware from? The former Strictly Come Dancing champion has perfected the art of Scandi-styling, with fluffy rugs, flower-filled vases and luxurious candles throughout her entire home, and it seems like many of her followers are keen to recreate the aesthetic for themselves.

Where better to start than in her gorgeous open-plan living room and kitchen, where Stacey has been taking the opportunity to relax after a busy couple of years of work and travel? The 33-year-old shared her photo of her lounge on Instagram on Tuesday, captioned simply: "Home." She added: "Ps. What was the point of buying the fancy coasters?"

Stacey Dooley shared a look inside her stylish living room

Stacey has a black glossy coffee table topped with gold metallic coasters and a large glass vase of pink peonies at the centre. Answering fans' questions on Instagram, she revealed her glasses are from Tidy Street Store and the vase was from Quince Brighton. You can get a similar look with this Burford large bottle vase from The White Company.

GALLERY: Stacey Dooley's house is stunning - take a look inside

Burford large bottle vase, £40, The White Company

Adding to the ambience is the Diptyque Baies room spray Stacey has positioned in front of the fireplace. A 150ml bottle of the rose and blackcurrant leaves scent costs £47 from Net-a-Porter.

Diptyque Baies room spray, £47, Net-a-Porter

Stacey is a big fan of Diptyque and also has some of the brand's candles in her living room, including the Feu de Bois scent, which would make the perfect lockdown treat at £27 for a mini candle.

Diptyque Feu de Bois mini candle, £27, John Lewis & Partners

MORE: Stacey Dooley reveals where she keeps her Strictly glitterball

Fluffy sheepskin throws and rugs are another key feature that help to add to the cosy atmosphere in Stacey's living room, and you can get the look on a budget with IKEA's SKOLD sheepskin, a bargain at £25 that would look just as good on your floor as it does draped over a sofa.

SKOLD sheepskin, £25, IKEA

Stacey has her very own Drag Race UK personalised Veuve Clicquot champagne presentation tin on display in her living room, and while we can't get the exact same one, this London gift tin fits the bill nicely.

Veuve Clicquot champagne arrow magnet gift, £48, Amazon

Last but not least is the gorgeous black velvet sofa Stacey received as a gift. The timeless design is Heal's Eton three-seater sofa, which costs around £3,099 in her choice of fabric and colour.

Eton three-seater sofa, from £2,099, Heal's

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.