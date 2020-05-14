Mrs Hinch has made a name for herself as the Queen of all things cleaning with hacks for everything from cereal boxes to packet foods, but apparently she's not quite as organised as Kylie Jenner. In a recent Instagram Story, Mrs Hinch discussed Kylie's latest handbag storage system and said, "This morning, I somehow ended up watching Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories and saw a beautiful work in progress story of her storing her handbags, and it made me think of me sharing my eBayer handbag storage to hang in my wardrobe, wonder if she would like it."

She went on to share a photo of Kylie's cupboards – floor-to-ceiling shelves with backlighting and black frames – alongside a photo of where she keeps her own handbags – in a hanging shelving unit made of cotton and mesh that, handily, clips onto the wardrobe rails.

Referencing Kylie's set-up, Mrs Hinch captioned the post, "Now if this is a work in progress I can't wait to see the result." She added, "Doubt mine can compete. Love it though!"

As Mrs Hinch said, "We can't all be Kylie Jenners", so we've taken our cue from her and found a similar shelving unit from John Lewis for £18. With six spacious shelves, it's ideal for storing bags like Kylie and Mrs Hinch, or you can switch it up and use it for shoes, clothes or other accessories.

Hanging shelves, £18, John Lewis

The unit can also be upgraded with drawers to slide in and out and to prevent things from falling out of each shelf. Opt for two-part organisers for £8, or choose a set of two transparent bags so that you can see everything at once. Granted, Mrs Hinch's system doesn't quite make the cut in comparison to Kylie, but if it's enough for Mrs Hinch, it's enough for us.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

