Amanda Holden shared a peek inside her pristine kitchen on Wednesday – and it looks so airy! The Britain's Got Talent judge took part in a fun challenge for a TikTok video, where she had to close her cupboard doors in time to the Phil Collins track In The Air Tonight. While she nailed the routine (it's harder than it looks), we couldn't take our eyes off how open the space looks thanks to the abundance of natural light being let in through two huge windows.

Amanda's kitchen has beautiful wood flooring and white and grey units. The cupboards are built into the exposed brick wall and finished in a white gloss. She also appears to have a built-in electric hob and spotlights across the ceiling. At the far end of the room is a built-in dark grey oven to match her countertops. You can also spy the corner of her incredible grey breakfast bar, which she revealed in an Instagram photo last month. The family kitchen also features three striking pendant lights costing £850 apiece.

Last year, the TV star gave her home a huge renovation, tackling not only the kitchen but the dining room too. She also shared plans to renovate the upstairs of the property she shares with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters.

A fan of bold colours and prints, Amanda and Chris have added lots of character to the property with patterned wallpaper, kitsch accessories and of course, pieces from her own Bundleberry for QVC collection! And while the house looks pristine, Amanda has previously said it's important that it doesn't feel like "a show home". Speaking to House Beautiful, the mum-of-two said: "We have two little girls and don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells."

