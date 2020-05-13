Meghan Markle's friend Misha Nonoo shares rare photo of baby son in her beautiful home

Misha Nonoo has shared a rare photo of her baby son on Instagram as she returned to work just weeks after his birth. The fashion designer cuddled her baby boy, named Leo, in a photo taken inside her beautiful home and told fans: "We're still WFH and we're not going anywhere – check out our story for 5 tips to help you stay productive and look professional."

Meghan Markle's close friend welcomed her first child with husband Mikey Hess at the end of March, and they have since been isolating together at their home. Not only did the post offer a glimpse of her adorable baby, but also her house, which has a spacious hallway and staircase.

Misha Nonoo has been working from home since welcoming her son Leo

The room has wooden flooring and white panelling on the walls, with large windows filling the space with light. Meanwhile, another photo showed Misha standing in what appears to be her garden, with a tennis court and lawn visible behind her.

Misha and Meghan's mutual friend Jessica Mulroney commented on the post: "Gorgeous mama." Meanwhile, Katy Perry, who was a guest at Misha's wedding in September, wrote: "Big boy!!!"

Misha appears to have a tennis court in her garden

It has been seven weeks since Misha announced the birth of her son, and given the circumstances with the coronavirus pandemic, Prince Harry and Meghan haven't yet had the opportunity to introduce their one-year-old son Archie to baby Leo in person. However, there's no doubt they will be keen to do so as soon as possible.

In April, the fashion designer shared her experience of motherhood in a video, saying: "I thought that I had read every book and I was fully prepared for what it was going to look like to be a mum and to handle a newborn. It turns out that I don't think you're ever fully prepared for that. But handling that on top of the coronavirus has been a lot to say the least."

Although it hasn't been as smooth as she and her husband thought it would be, the pair are grateful that they are well and safe during these uncertain times. "Still, I feel extremely fortunate that my family and my friends are all safe and healthy," she explained.

