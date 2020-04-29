Sarah Ferguson has the most amazing Christmas decor on display at home The Duchess of York lives at stunning Royal Lodge, Windsor

Sarah Ferguson shared a photo to her Instagram account on Wednesday and fans loved the glimpse of unexpected Christmas décor she provided! The Duchess of York sat at her table in a beautiful sunny room, surrounded by plants and flowers. On her right was a large nutcracker decoration, covered in red and green sequins. The table was covered in a red tablecloth and Sarah wore an emerald green blouse, both of which added to the festive feel.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson shares unseen family photos in celebration of Mother's Day

The Duchess smiled as she held up a copy of Little Miss Stubborn, which she read out for children on her YouTube channel at 4 pm. She captioned the photo: "Today at 4pm on Storytime with Fergie and Friends I am going to be reading Little Miss Stubborn by Roger Hargreaves @mrmenofficial and my guest friend will be David Gower #storytimewithfergieandfriends #books."

MORE: Martine McCutcheon shows off gorgeous cosy living room as she plays with son

Despite it being a little unseasonal, her followers were quick to express their approval for Sarah's décor, commenting: "I love the nutcracker, so cute," "Love the colors and that [santa emojis]," and: "I love the Nutcracker!!!"

Sarah's fans loved her Christmas decor

Others shared that they appreciated her reading material, writing: "Love the Little Miss books [heart emojis]… great choice Sarah," and: "Loved those books as a child!" Another fan, meanwhile, posted a heartfelt tribute to the mother-of-two, which read: "You are just phenomenal. I knew very little about you before the pandemic but listening to your reads almost daily is just wonderful. You are truly a beautiful soul. Your two daughters must have had the best childhood."

RELATED: Princess Eugenie reveals personalised swing in childhood garden

Earlier this month, the Duchess announced that she was launching the storytelling initiative to help keep children occupied during lockdown. She posted a message to Instagram which read: "I’ll be reading both my own stories and others and asking friends to join in. It’s all free and just for fun. There will be a new story posted every weekday at 4pm and a longer storytime on Saturdays. I so hope you enjoy them and they give some of you something new to do during this difficult time for everyone #storytimewithfergieandfriends."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.