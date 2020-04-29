﻿
Sarah Ferguson has the most amazing Christmas decor on display at home

The Duchess of York lives at stunning Royal Lodge, Windsor

Diane Shipley

Sarah Ferguson shared a photo to her Instagram account on Wednesday and fans loved the glimpse of unexpected Christmas décor she provided! The Duchess of York sat at her table in a beautiful sunny room, surrounded by plants and flowers. On her right was a large nutcracker decoration, covered in red and green sequins. The table was covered in a red tablecloth and Sarah wore an emerald green blouse, both of which added to the festive feel.

The Duchess smiled as she held up a copy of Little Miss Stubborn, which she read out for children on her YouTube channel at 4 pm. She captioned the photo: "Today at 4pm on Storytime with Fergie and Friends I am going to be reading Little Miss Stubborn by Roger Hargreaves @mrmenofficial and my guest friend will be David Gower #storytimewithfergieandfriends #books."

Despite it being a little unseasonal, her followers were quick to express their approval for Sarah's décor, commenting: "I love the nutcracker, so cute," "Love the colors and that [santa emojis]," and: "I love the Nutcracker!!!"

Sarah's fans loved her Christmas decor 

Others shared that they appreciated her reading material, writing: "Love the Little Miss books [heart emojis]… great choice Sarah," and: "Loved those books as a child!" Another fan, meanwhile, posted a heartfelt tribute to the mother-of-two, which read: "You are just phenomenal. I knew very little about you before the pandemic but listening to your reads almost daily is just wonderful. You are truly a beautiful soul. Your two daughters must have had the best childhood."

Earlier this month, the Duchess announced that she was launching the storytelling initiative to help keep children occupied during lockdown. She posted a message to Instagram which read: "I’ll be reading both my own stories and others and asking friends to join in. It’s all free and just for fun. There will be a new story posted every weekday at 4pm and a longer storytime on Saturdays. I so hope you enjoy them and they give some of you something new to do during this difficult time for everyone #storytimewithfergieandfriends."

