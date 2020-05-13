Sarah Ferguson teams up with Tessy Antony de Nassau for fun storytime video Tessy is mum to Gabriel and Noah

Sarah, Duchess of York enlisted the help of one of her good friends and a former Luxembourg royal for her latest YouTube project. The 60-year-old set up her YouTube channel, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, during the lockdown, and has been delighting children around the world with her daily stories and activities. Sarah's guest on Wednesday was Tessy Antony de Nassau – the former wife of Prince Louis of Luxembourg.

Tessy, 34, who runs bespoke consultancy Finding Butterflies, read The Little Engine That Could by Watty Piper. Her youngest son Noah, 12, sat by her side in the background as she read the popular children's book aloud.

Prince Louis married Tessy in September 2006 and they share two children – Gabriel, 14 and Noah. The Grand Ducal Court announced the couple's separation in January 2017 and their divorce was finalised last year. While Louis works in Paris, Tessy has since based herself in London with her sons, although the trio are currently quarantining with Tessy's extended family in Switzerland.

The Luxembourg royal family shared some happy news of its own on Sunday 10 May, with the birth of Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie's first child, Prince Charles. The world was given a glimpse of their baby boy as the couple left the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg City on Wednesday. The royal tot is second-in-line to the throne behind his father.

Tessy congratulated her brother and sister-in-law in an Instagram post, saying: "We are soooo happy for you both and are wishing you both and Charles all the best!!! How exciting!" She also revealed that Gabriel and Noah are excited about meeting their baby cousin.

The mum-of-two has also been detailing her children's homeschooling lessons during the coronavirus lockdown, including taking pictures of nature, music and cookery classes.

