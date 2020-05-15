Olly Murs shares a peek inside his incredible house as he celebrates birthday with girlfriend Amelia Tank Amelia pulled out all the stops to make it a birthday to remember

Olly Murs' girlfriend Amelia Tank went to great length to ensure he had a birthday to remember on Thursday. The Voice coach was spending his 36th birthday in lockdown, but with lots of special gifts and surprises throughout the day courtesy of Amelia and his friends and family it looks like he thoroughly enjoyed it.

The surprises started when Olly went into his kitchen on Thursday morning, with the room decorated with a Happy Birthday banner and an array of colourful balloons strung across the beams on the ceiling. "She smashed it," the singer captioned the picture, which also offered a better look at his spacious open plan kitchen and living room, which features vaulted ceilings with wooden beams across the middle, stone flooring and white wooden cabinets with an island unit at the centre.

Olly Murs' kitchen was decorated for his birthday on Thursday

One end of the room features grey striped wallpaper and has a wall-mounted television and dark sofas, while at the other end there are red striped sofas providing plenty of space for entertaining.

The couple also filmed a special birthday video for Olly's TikTok account, in which Amelia surprised him by popping a water balloon over his head. The X Factor star was sat on a stool outside in his garden, where he has previously revealed he has a huge outdoor swimming pool.

An ice cream van arrived on Olly's driveway especially for him and Amelia

But the surprises didn't stop there; later in the afternoon, an ice cream van showed up on Olly's gravel driveway to provide him and Amelia with some sweet treats. "Legends," Olly wrote alongside a photo of himself holding two ice creams while keeping a safe social distance from the van.

The couple also joined a fancy dress Zoom birthday party

The 36-year-old later revealed he had held virtual celebrations with his friends and family over Zoom while in fancy dress, where he donned a LEGO mask while Amelia wore a Marilyn Monroe wig. It looks like so much fun!

