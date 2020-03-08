Ruth Langsford has an incredible home in Surrey, where she lives with husband Eamonn Holmes and their teenage son Jack, 18. And this week, the Loose Women star has given fans several glimpses inside their very modern property. On Instagram, Ruth shared a photograph of herself sitting in their open-plan living room, which has a feature wall with patterned wallpaper, and a modern electric fireplace. The spacious area also has a wall-mounted TV, a white sofa with purple and pink velvet cushions, and a large dining table. The celebrity couple have the perfect space to host guests in, and often share photos of their family, including Ruth's mum Joan, relaxing in the room. Most recently, the This Morning host posted a picture of her bathroom, complete with a marble sink and Molton Brown hand soap.

Last month, Ruth shared another photo inside her house as the family celebrated Jack's 18th birthday. The TV presenter had decorated the dining room table with confetti and party plates for her son's celebratory breakfast, and posted a short video of the display on social media. Just like the living room, the dining room in the property is stylish and minimal, with a white table with cream chairs, and large black floor lamps.

Ruth and Eamonn both have incredibly busy schedules with their various television jobs, but there's nothing they prefer more than spending time at their home during their spare time. In a joint interview with HELLO!, the pair opened up about their perfect day off work. Ruth said: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home.

"I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

