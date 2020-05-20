Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick celebrate 23rd wedding anniversary in the sweetest way The Hollywood couple tied the knot on 19 May 1997

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared a heartwarming message for her husband Matthew Broderick in honour of their 23rd wedding anniversary. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday night, the 55-year-old actress shared a rare black-and-white throwback picture of the lovebirds. "May 19th, 2020. 23 years. We've come a long way baby. X, SJ," she simply wrote in the caption.

Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with Billy Eichner writing: "Gorgeous." Adam Shankman remarked: "Oh my goooddd!! Congrats!!! I remember it all like it was yesterday, including midnight wedding dress covert ops....what a wonderful time it was!" One fan said: "Happy anniversary! I love this photo of the two of you!" Another stated: "Awww that’s amazing, love you guys."

Since tying the knot in 1997, Sarah and Matthew have welcomed three children - son James Wilkie, 17, and ten-year-old twins Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, who were born via surrogate in 2009. In September 2019, the actress made a rare comment about her marriage to Matthew, telling Us Weekly: "We've grown. We have a family, we have children, we have friends that have passed away, we have relationships... We don't talk about it - that’s how it stays strong!"

Earlier this year, the actors - who reside in New York - teamed up on stage at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, where they starred in the Neil Simon play Plaza Suite. The celebrity couple received rave reviews for their performances. They were set to return to Broadway in the same play, however, the performances were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

