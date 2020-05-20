Kylie Jenner shared the sweetest video of her daughter Stormi, two, to Instagram this week – and it also gave us the chance to experience some serious garden envy! In the short clip, the toddler walked outside holding a troll doll while her mum filmed the little girl. Stormi stopped at the end of a gorgeous pool and seemed to be contemplating throwing her doll in for a few seconds before tossing it to the ground. The tot didn't seem especially delighted to have a private swimming pool in her back garden, but we'd be round there in a second if we could…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Jenner shows off gorgeous pool - but daughter Stormi isn't impressed!

The wonders of Kylie's home extend far beyond the exterior, however. The 22-year-old recently bought the £29million mansion in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles and it looks like the most impressive property owned by a Keeping up with the Kardashians cast member yet – which is saying something! It boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, as well as a chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, a championship-level sports court and a home cinema. When guests visit, there's no chance of their schedules disturbing Kylie and her daughter as there are two separate guest apartments.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi has an incredible new playroom - complete with crafts corner

Kylie shares her two-year-old with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott

Stormi also has her own playroom and even an incredible two-storey playhouse in the garden which has a porch and white picket fence and has been filled with a selection of her toys. Kylie shares her daughter with her ex, Travis Scott, who she dated between 2017 and 2019. The lipstick entrepreneur is the youngest daughter of Kris and Caitlin Jenner and has an estimated net worth of $1billion.

MORE: The Kardashians keeping it real in lockdown: see their most relaxed looks yet

Not surprisingly, the reality TV star has an impressive real estate portfolio already. Kylie is currently having a holiday home custom-built in the Palm Springs area, where her mum Kris Jenner also owns a second home. Kylie has previously bought and sold two other homes in the exclusive Hidden Hills neighbourhood, and reportedly bought a house in Beverly Hills with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott in 2018.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.