Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi has an incredible new playroom - complete with crafts corner The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star moved into a new home during the lockdown

Kylie Jenner has recently moved into an incredible new home in Hornby Hills and it looks like she and daughter Stormi have settled in right away! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been sharing glimpses inside the new property and recently posted a picture of her daughter in her new playroom. The spacious area includes a bookshelf filled with crafts, including paints, glitter, and sketchbooks. In the snapshot, Stormi was pictured building a number puzzle on the floor, dressed in a khaki 'Official Souvenir' T-shirt from her dad Travis Scott's AstroWorld tour and a pair of Travis Scott x Nike x AirMax 270 React trainers.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Stormi Webster have fun playing with cousins True and Chicago

Kylie Jenner shared a photo inside Stormi's new playroom

The Lip Kits founder is a doting mum to Stormi and fans were incredibly impressed with the two-year-old's resistance to sweet treats last week, after Kylie shared footage of her daughter taking part in the viral chocolate challenge. In a video shared on the star's Instagram account, Stormi was seen patiently waiting for her mum to return before tucking into a bowl of chocolates that had been put in front of her. The toddler even started singing to herself to help her resist taking a bite before Kylie came back into the room.

MORE: Katy Perry reveals pregnancy difficulties she's facing ahead of welcoming first baby

Stormi in her playroom at Kylie's Hidden Hills home

Before Kylie and Stormi moved into their new home, they had been staying with Kris Jenner at her home in Hidden Hills. The reality TV star and her little girl looked to have had great fun during their time with the momager, and Kylie shared several videos of them in the mansion, including footage of them dressing up for a TikTok video, and a cute clip of Stormi playing in the swimming pool. The Lip Kits founder even posted hilarious footage of her mum taking a nap in the living room in the middle of the day.

READ: Princess Beatrice shares glimpse inside London flat where she's isolating with fiancé Edoardo

Kylie shares Stormi with ex Travis Scott

For Easter, Kylie even spent the weekend with her ex Travis Scott, who joined her and Stormi at Kris' home in Palm Springs. Although the former couple are no longer together, they have remained the best of friends. The beauty mogul spoke about their relationship in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, telling the publication: "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

In the interview, Kylie spoke about raising her little girl in the public eye, and her desire to ensure that Stormi knows just how lucky they are. She said of Stormi's upbringing: "I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too. I'm just trying my best, even though she's still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn't normal, the way we live. It's just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, 'Don’t look!'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.