Like many of us, Kylie Jenner has been taking the opportunity to get organised during the lockdown, and she's putting our efforts to shame! The 22-year-old tackled her underwear drawer at the weekend, and it is filled entirely with products from her sister Kim Kardashian's Skims line – all colour co-ordinated, of course.

Sharing a look inside her drawer on Instagram Stories, Kylie wrote: "I love @skims." And it's no understatement; the mum-of-one appears to have the full line of Kim's shapewear, ranging from nude tones through to brown and black products, which have all been neatly folded and organised by colour within a series of drawer dividers. Marie Kondo would be proud!

Kylie Jenner shared a look at her organised underwear drawer on Instagram

Just a few days ago, Kylie revealed she was also organising her handbag and footwear collection, telling her followers it was a "work in progress" as she displayed the accessories in glass-fronted cabinets with backlighting so she can easily find what she's looking for.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has recently moved into a new £29million house during the coronavirus pandemic, so it's no surprise that she's keen to keep it neat and tidy. The resort compound is located in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, and boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. There is also a chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, a championship-level sports court and a home cinema as well as an outdoor projection screen. Two guest apartments also sit within the estate for visiting friends and family.

Kylie has recently moved into a new £29million house

The house wraps around the swimming pool area with covered areas on either side, including cabanas for sunbathing, a dining area and a gym. We can't wait to see which room she tackles next.

