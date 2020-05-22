Strictly's Anton du Beke reveals sneak peek inside his kitchen on This Morning The Strictly pro also has a talent for cooking and baking

Anton du Beke has given fans a rare look inside his family home as he filmed a new cooking segment on This Morning. The Strictly Come Dancing pro joined Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on the show on Friday morning to share a tutorial for making cherry Bakewell cake, and it offered a sneak peek inside his rustic kitchen.

The spacious kitchen has an exposed brick wall surrounding the oven, and cream wooden cabinets lining the walls. Patterned tiles cover the back of the walls and worktops, while Anton also has a heart garland hanging above the oven.

Anton du Beke has filmed a This Morning cooking segment from his kitchen

Anton and his wife Hannah have added a pop of colour to the room with a red microwave and bread bin, while they also have a selection of tins and a stand mixer on display. A Fortnum & Mason hamper can also be seen on top of the cabinets in one corner of the room, meanwhile, striped roller blinds hang at the leaded window.

It is not the first time Anton has revealed his culinary skills on the show; he previously had his own baking segment, called Anton du Bake, on This Morning in 2019 after revealing that aside from dancing, baking is his other great passion.

Anton previously had his own baking series on the show

The dad-of-two actually trained as a baker at the age of 17, before he found success as a ballroom dancer. Speaking to The Mirror in 2019, he said: "Not everyone will be aware of this other side to me, they might just see me as a dancer, but baking has always been my other passion."

He added: "I've got plenty of tips, tricks and advice that will hopefully help anyone struggling in the kitchen with their sweet or savoury treats."

