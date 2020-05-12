Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, regularly delights her three million Instagram followers with incredible cleaning tips and home hacks, but she has become particularly creative during the coronavirus crisis. And her latest hack involving breakfast cereal boxes is a huge space-saver! Taking to her Instagram Stories, the cleaning sensation revealed she had been inspired by her fans who had unveiled a clever way to fold the lids of the boxes to keep them sealed. "I've seen your cereal box hacks on the Mrs Hinch FB page and I LOVE it! I'm going to give it a go guys because the flaps never close properly," she captioned the video.

Walking fans through the process, the 30-year-old proceeded to tackle her Bran Flakes and Fruit and Fibre boxes, folding the side and front edges inwards before carefully slotting the back flap into the gap. Such a simple idea but the end result left her cereal boxes neatly sealed - genius! Sharing a picture of her new boxes, Mrs Hinch was quick to thank the person who came up with the idea. She wrote, "How have I only just discovered this at 30? Happy days #foldyourflaps."

Both Mrs Hinch and her close friend Stacey Solomon seem to have an endless supply of handy tips and tricks for organising their homes - and they even take inspiration from one another! Back in March, the Loose Women panellist took a box of supplies to Mrs Hinch's home and got to work on her kitchen cupboards while their sons Ronnie and Rex were asleep. To help Mrs Hinch make use of all available space in her cupboards, Stacey installed a Lazy Susan cake stand to hold her tomato sauce, mayonnaise and other sauces on a rotating Lazy Suzan. Between Mrs Hinch and Stacey, our homes will be completely transformed by the time the lockdown restrictions are lifted - particularly our kitchen cupboards!

