Celebrity shock: Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson's bedding is from Asda - and costs just £10! Copy their look!

It's no secret that the Strictly Come Dancing stars have great taste when it comes to decorating their homes - so fans will be delighted to hear that Gorka Marquez's latest homeware item is from bargainous supermarket chain Asda. The professional dancer revealed the stylish duvet set that he shares with pregnant girlfriend Gemma Atkinson in an Instagram video that he uploaded on Saturday morning. Featuring a geometric print in grey, yellow and white, the design is a perfect Scandi-inspired choice for the springtime months - and you can get the exact same set from just £10. George at Asda sells the single set for £10, the double set for £12, the king set for £14 and the superking set for £16. It goes to show that celebrities love a bargain just as much as anyone else.

Gorka and Gemma are no doubt getting all the rest they can these days, as they prepare to welcome their first baby into the world. Gorka was particularly tired at the weekend after partnering up with Strictly co-star Karen Clifton for a special Latin performance at Alton Towers on Friday evening. Meanwhile, Gemma had to be up early for an appearance on James Martin's Saturday Kitchen, where she revealed that she'd love to return to Emmerdale one day. She also admitted to missing the days when she could eat fish and drink the odd glass of craft gin.

Asda duvet set starting from £10

Gemma and Gorka announced the pregnancy at the start of February. Later in the month, Gemma gave fans a first glimpse of her baby belly in an adorable photograph on Instagram. The star posted a picture of her pet dog closely guarding her tummy, and captioned it: "Guarding his new pack member... Dogs are just wonderful." We can't wait to watch this gorgeous family as it continues to grow.

