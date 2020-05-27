Trouble sleeping? 7 of the best mattresses to buy right now for an amazing night's sleep If you’re wondering which type of mattress is best for you, we’ve rounded up the best – and most are in the sales

Are you struggling with getting a good night’s sleep in these uncertain times? You're not alone. But while there are some factors around sleeping you can't control, there are plenty of steps you can take – one of the most important is that you need to have the best possible mattress for you. A good mattress is crucial not only for getting a night of uninterrupted sleep, but achieving good back health. So if you're waking up feeling unrested and sore in the morning, it could be time to ditch your old mattress and get shopping for one that provides the right support for your body.

Which type of mattress is best for sleeping?

Even if your mattress was perfect when you bought it, don’t forget that over a span of eight to ten years it will decline in its support, so you should definitely consider replacing it after this time. This bedroom essential is a big investment, but your health is at stake so don't cut corners – plus if you think about it logically, a £600 mattress works out at £1.64 per night over the span of ten years – you can't argue with that price! There are so many different options – including memory foam, spring systems, hybrids, quilted gel and pressure relief foam, to name a few. We've rounded up the best options for you to choose from, so read on – a good's night sleep is just a click away!

This award-winning option from Nectar constantly tops mattress review lists – it’s a 25cm thick medium firm memory foam mattress which hugs your body and keeps you cool, which is perfect for the summer months. Memory foam, of course, remembers its shape, returning to its original form night after night. The good thing about this one is it comes with two premium pillows worth £70 and free delivery, and new customers can get £250 off.

Hybrid mattresses combine multiple benefits – Simba’s best-selling model features five different layers including the ever-popular memory foam and another with their unique patented spring-comfort system, topping it off with a breathable sleep surface for what they describe as "gravity-defying comfort". Now is the perfect time to shop as they're having a spring sale – so hurry to grab a bargain!

If you’re looking for a premium mattress, check out DreamCloud’s luxury hybrid, which promises the perfect balance of contouring comfort and pushback support. Equally Recommendable if you sleep on your side, back or stomach. The double is on sale for £699 down from £949 - and as an extra money saver, if you sign up as a new customer you can bag £250 off and free delivery. Financing is available too from £66.58 per month

If you’re really focused on back health, the Emma Original mattress is a great affordable option. It's designed with a combo of adaptive foam layers that provide a pressure-relieving sleep foundation to suit all body types – it’s John Lewis' bestselling mattress right now.

If you can’t decide between spring and foam then Eve’s budget option provides both – there are 650 full-sized pocket springs packed into this little number along with their unique foam for top-to-toe support and comfort. They also offer a remove and recycle service to make getting rid of your old mattress easy peasy. There’s currently 30 per cent off in the sale too – bonus!

This four-layer Casper mattress is particularly popular with those looking to relieve any fussiness in the hips or back. Its special feature is a five-zoned support in the base layer that helps to keep your spine aligned and supports your shoulders and hips. You can try it for 100 nights and if you decide it’s not right for you, you can send it back free of charge, which is a nice touch.

This is definitely one for those who prefer their mattresses on the medium/soft side of the scale – it has double the standard amount of memory foam, offering the most comfortable and supportive night’s sleep imaginable. And if you’re looking to tick the anti-allergic box this one has you covered – its special anti-bacterial, anti-dust mite and anti-fungal protection creates a healthy and hygienic sleep environment.

