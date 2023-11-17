7 best hybrid mattresses to shop over Black Friday - here's to getting an amazing night's sleep

It seems obvious, but sleep is linked to so many benefits. The better you sleep, the more likely you are to prolong your life, reduce stress, and avoid certain illnesses. So, yes, the mattress on which you sleep is important. If you haven't quite found the perfect mattress for yourself yet, give a hybrid mattress a try. It might be exactly what you need for a good night's sleep.

We've compiled this list of the best hybrid mattresses for your review, so you can consider different brands that each boast a specific benefit, like being best for hot sleepers, bigger bodies, side sleepers or athletes. Many of these options are also currently reduced in price, making it an opportune time to get yourself a new mattress!

What is a hybrid mattress, and what are the pros and cons?



Hybrid mattresses are multi-layered mattresses that include a combination of foam and spring layers to provide comfort and support. The best of both worlds!

Pros: Hybrid mattresses give excellent support and soft comfort at the same time, especially for your joints and back.

Cons: The foam layers can sometimes trap too much heat. If you're the type who gets hot while sleeping, you may not like a hybrid mattress.

But it should be noted that one 2023 study concluded that the use of a hybrid mattress did improve objective and perceived sleep outcomes among a test group of healthy adults who reported "sleeping hot".

And some brands offer cooling toppers, like Helix, which offers a GlacioTex Cooling Cover upgrade which helps keep you cool while you sleep.

How we chose the best hybrid mattresses

Price: We've included hybrid mattresses from various price points, including hybrid mattresses for the smallest of budgets, never, however, sacrificing on quality or customer service. We also highlight quality hybrid mattresses that are on sale so you can score a great bargain.

Variety: We tried to include something for everyone in a range of mattress firmness levels, from soft to extra firm.

We tried to include something for everyone in a range of mattress firmness levels, from soft to extra firm. Warranty and trial period: All of the mattresses chosen have strong warranties of at least ten years, and up to a 365-day trial period

Best hybrid mattresses to shop now

1/ 7 DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud Sleep hybrid mattress What we think you should know BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: Up To 40% Off Mattresses

Up To 40% Off Mattresses Shipping: Free shipping and returns

Free shipping and returns Trial period: 365 nights. If you’re not satisfied you can send your mattress back for a full refund.

365 nights. If you’re not satisfied you can send your mattress back for a full refund. Warranty: Limited Lifetime Warranty for the full period of the original owner’s ownership and use.

Limited Lifetime Warranty for the full period of the original owner’s ownership and use. Sizes available: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King, Split King

Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King, Split King Price range: $529 for Twin to $1298 for Split King in the Black Friday sale

$529 for Twin to $1298 for Split King in the Black Friday sale Not sure if it’s the right mattress for you? DreamCloud has a comparison tool to measure their mattresses up with other top brands Editor's note The 365-night trial period means you are literally guaranteed a full year of great sleep - or your money back! Now, that's impressive.

Innerspring coils, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and breathable cashmere top quilted with foam make this hybrid mattress the ideal mattress for couples or people who share a bed.

$799 (WAS $1,332) for Queen at DreamCloud Sleep 2/ 7 Naturepedic Serenade Organic Hybrid Mattress Naturepedic Hybrid Mattress What we think you should know BLACK FRIDAY DEAL : 20% Off + FREE Pillow(s) with discount code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout!

: 20% Off + FREE Pillow(s) with discount code at checkout! Shipping: Free shipping in 3-5 business days (Continental U.S.)

Free shipping in 3-5 business days (Continental U.S.) Trial period? 100 night trial and free returns

100 night trial and free returns Warranty: 25-year warranty

25-year warranty S izes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King Price range: From $1,119.20 for twin to $2,239.20 for CA King with code BLACKFRIDAY Editor's note We love that Naturepedic mattresses are hand-built in the brand’s certified organic factory. So you don’t have to worry about polyurethane, toxic adhesives, or flame retardants, and instead can rest easy knowing your mattress is made with natural, non-toxic materials.

Naturepedic’s hybrid mattress, made from natural materials that breathe and wick away moisture, is designed to keep you comfortable all night. You can choose the level of firmness that you want, with three choices: cushion firm, which generally suits most sleepers; firm for those who want firmer support; or plush - which is what I think you should pick if you love to feel like you’re sleeping in a cloud.

$1,599.20 (SAVE $399.80) with code BLACKFRIDAY at Naturepedic 3/ 7 Novilla Hybrid Mattress Amazon hybrid mattress What we think you should know BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: This mattress is at its lowest Amazon price in 30 days

This mattress is at its lowest Amazon price in 30 days Shipping: Free with Amazon delivery, but you can add special delivery or service options in checkout, based on availability: Inside Entryway ($14.99), Room of Choice Delivery ($19.99) and Deluxe Delivery and Unpack in the room of your choice ($29.99)

Free with Amazon delivery, but you can add special delivery or service options in checkout, based on availability: Inside Entryway ($14.99), Room of Choice Delivery ($19.99) and Deluxe Delivery and Unpack in the room of your choice ($29.99) Trial period: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 100 days of receipt

Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 100 days of receipt Warranty: 10-year limited warranty.

10-year limited warranty. Sizes available: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King; available in 10” or 12” thickness

Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King; available in 10” or 12” thickness Price range (12” mattress): $259.99 for Twin to $381.14 (sale price) for California King Editor's note We're definitely impressed by the rave reviews for Novilla hybrid mattresses, both on Amazon and Home Depot, where you can shop them too. A great mattress at a super affordable price point ranks high in our book.

The Novilla hybrid foam mattress consists of four layers: an individual pocket spring; comfort foam; cool gel infused memory foam: and finally, a quilted polyester tight-top cover. While it's made from less expensive materials than higher-end brands, it still has a 100-day trial period and 10-year limited warranty. It has also earned solid ratings for value for money, softness, sleep quality and comfort from verified Amazon shoppers, who have given it an average 4.4-star rating. And it’s a mattress in a box, meaning it's easy to ship.

$348.25 (WAS $374.44) at Amazon 4/ 7 Saatva HD Mattress Saatva hybrid mattress What we think you should know BLACK FRIDAY DEAL : Save up to $600 - best price guarantee

: Save up to $600 - best price guarantee Saatva HD is NOT compatible with regular foundations and box springs - Saatva's HD foundation ($420, WAS $160) is designed to perfectly pair with the mattress



- Saatva's HD foundation ($420, WAS $160) is designed to perfectly pair with the mattress Shipping: Free white glove delivery, including in-room delivery and set up. Old mattress removal with no additional cost.

Free white glove delivery, including in-room delivery and set up. Old mattress removal with no additional cost. Trial period: 365-night home trial

365-night home trial Warranty: “Friends for Life” warranty - For the first 2 years, Saatva will replace your mattress with no charge. From year three on, the company will completely repair and re-cover your Saatva mattress with $149 processing fee applied.

“Friends for Life” warranty - For the first 2 years, Saatva will replace your mattress with no charge. From year three on, the company will completely repair and re-cover your Saatva mattress with $149 processing fee applied. Sizes available: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King, Split King

Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King, Split King Price range: From $1,595 for Twin (save $300) to $3,790 for a Split King (save $400)

Editor's note We’re thrilled that size inclusiveness isn’t just limited to fashion. This mattress, billed as ‘the first luxury hybrid innerspring for bigger bodies’ comfortably supports up to 500lbs (on each side for full, queen, king, Cal king, and split king mattresses.)

Handcrafted in the USA using organic materials, the Saatva HD is equipped with every detail thought to create a comfy night’s sleep for people with bigger bodies: patented Lumbar Zone Technology, natural latex for pressure-point relief, materials and design with cooling properties, and no-sag support with tempered recycled steel coils designed to be 25% stronger than the industry standard.

HD Mattress, $2,945 (WAS $3,295) at Saatva 5/ 7 Purple RestorePremier Hybrid Mattress Purple Hybrid Mattress What we think you should know BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: Up to $500 off mattresses and $900 off a mattress + base set.

Up to $500 off mattresses and $900 off a mattress + base Shipping: Free shipping (1-3 days) and returns

Free shipping (1-3 days) and returns Trial period: 100 calendar days from the date of delivery to return your mattress

100 calendar days from the date of delivery to return your mattress Warranty: Limited warranty for ten years from the original date of purchase

Limited warranty for ten years from the original date of purchase Sizes available: Twin XL, Queen, King, California King, Split King

Twin XL, Queen, King, California King, Split King Price range: From $2,745 (twin XL) to $5,790 (Split King) on sale for Black Friday

From $2,745 (twin XL) to $5,790 (Split King) on sale for Black Friday Not sure if it’s the right mattress for you? Take the Purple mattress quiz Editor's note Purple's hybrid mattress is a great choice for hot sleepers looking for a luxurious night's rest!

This mattress from Purple draws the most heat away so you are comfortable all through the night. It also supports your body with its Deepest GelFlex Grid while cradling pressure points.

$3,195 (WAS $3,495 ) for Queen at Purple 6/ 7 Helix Sleep Midnight Luxe Mattress Helix Sleep hybrid mattress What we think you should know B LACK FRIDAY DEAL: Use discount code: BF25 for 25% OFF SITEWIDE Plus 2 FREE Dream Pillows With All Mattress Purchases

Use discount code: for 25% OFF SITEWIDE Plus 2 FREE Dream Pillows With All Mattress Purchases Shipping: Free, ships in 3-8 business days

Free, ships in 3-8 business days Trial period: 100 night sleep trial to test out your new mattress

100 night sleep trial to test out your new mattress Warranty: 10-15 year warranty

10-15 year warranty Sizes : Twin, Twin XL, Full Queen King, California King

: Twin, Twin XL, Full Queen King, California King Price range: From $1,030.30 (twin) to $2,155.30 (CA king) with discount code BF25

From $1,030.30 (twin) to $2,155.30 (CA king) with discount code BF25 Not sure if it’s the right mattress for you? Take the Helix ‘Which Mattress is Right?” quiz Editor's note If you're a definite side sleeper, or someone who tosses and turns at night, this is the perfect hybrid mattress for you.

The award-winning Helix Sleep Midnight Luxe Mattress, with medium-feel memory foam layers and a plush pillow top, is specifically designed to provide pressure point relief. We think this is one of the best overall hybrid mattress you should get if you're prioritizing zoned lumbar support, and that not-too-soft and not-too-firm feel.

$1,780 (WAS $2,374) for Queen at Helix Sleep 7/ 7 Zoma hybrid mattress Zoma Sports Hybrid Mattress What we think you should know BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: $150 off mattresses with the discount code: WIN150

$150 off mattresses with the discount code: Shipping: Ships for free in 3-5 days (within the lower 48 states)

Ships for free in 3-5 days (within the lower 48 states) Trial period : Risk-free, 100-night trial. Full and fast refund if you return your mattress after the 30-night mark. If you return it any earlier, though, you will be subject to a $99 early processing fee.

: Risk-free, 100-night trial. Full and fast refund if you return your mattress after the 30-night mark. If you return it any earlier, though, you will be subject to a $99 early processing fee. Warranty: 10 year full replacement warranty

10 year full replacement warranty Sizes available : Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King, Split King

: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King, Split King Price range: From $599 for Twin to $1,548 for Split King - discounted price for Black Friday



From $599 for Twin to $1,548 for Split King - discounted price for Black Friday Not sure if it’s the right mattress for you? Check out Zoma’s recommendation guide Editor's note A hybrid mattress designed for post-workout pain relief? It's the fitness fanatic-worthy bed we never knew we needed.

This Zoma hybrid mattress was voted ‘best mattress for athletes’ by Medical News Today. It was especially designed to relieve pain and stay cool all night long.

$999 for Queen (WAS $1149) at Zoma

What are the best hybrid mattress brands?

The best, top-rated hybrid mattress brands include Helix, Zoma, DreamCloud, and Purple. Of course, these brands, which are included in our 'best of' list, don't just produce top of the line hybrid mattresses, but also have a great reputation for customer service - inlcuding free shipping and returns, long-term warranties, and test periods for all mattresses sold.

What's the best thing about hybrid mattresses?

The best thing about hybrid mattresses is their ability to provide support for your back to prevent or reduce pain and to provide relief for pressure points so that you're less likely wake up with painful cramps in the shoulders and other areas.

How long will a hybrid mattress last?

A typical hybrid mattress will last from seven to 10 years before it may need to be replaced. Reputable mattress retailers will include a warranty for new mattresses sold that covers at least a decade.