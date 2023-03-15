5 best orthopaedic pillows for a comfortable & supportive sleep

If you struggle with having a restful night's sleep or wake up from your slumber with aches or pains, an orthopaedic pillow may be the solution. The curves on the specialised pillow are designed to naturally correct the position of your body while you lie in bed, with multiple benefits including improved sleep and relaxed joints.

What are the benefits of an orthopaedic pillow?

Orthopaedic pillows work to support your neck and spine, ensuring that your posture maintains the correct position whilst you sleep. The effects of keeping your body correctly aligned during the night can lead to the improvement of back and neck pain, as well as working to relieve pressure from your muscles.

We've searched high and low for the best orthopaedic pillows to shop now for the dreamiest night's sleep, from John Lewis to Dunelm, Amazon and more...

Best orthopaedic pillows with top reviews

Memory foam orthopaedic pillow, £50, John Lewis

John Lewis's dual-contoured orthopaedic pillow is designed to keep your spine aligned whilst sleeping on your back or side, with a pressure-relieving core for added support. Made from 100% moulded memory foam, the comfortable pillow is great for sleepers that suffer from aches and pains.

Top review: "Best Pillow. This is the best pillow I've ever had. I used to wake up aching and I do not anymore. I can't believe how much it has helped!"

Product dimensions: L40 x W60 x D9-12cm

Memory foam orthopaedic pillow, £22.99, Wayfair

Wayfair's orthopaedic pillow features rebound memory foam which adjusts to the contours of your body for maximum comfort, with an outer cover that provides breathable air circulation for a cooling feel.

Top review: So supportive and just what we needed! Gives your neck great support, adjusts to your shape and just the right amount of firmness. No need for a second pillow as this pillow is all you need! Worth the money! Excellent quality and excellent material, the cover can be taken off and washed, even better! Always getting that fresh pillow every time. Sleep has improved so much as well!

Product dimensions: H35cm x W60cm x L9cm

V-shaped orthopaedic pillow, £12, Dunelm

If you're on the hunt for an orthopaedic pillow that will provide support whilst sitting up, Dunelm's V-shaped pillow is the one. Shaped to support you while sitting or sleeping on your side, the versatile pillow is firm whilst still being super comfortable.

Top review: "Perfect for reading in bed and any slight backache really helps. Love it."

Product dimensions: 74cm x 74cm x 33cm

Original Groove pillow, £29.95, Groove

Featuring an ergonomic groove that's designed to keep your spine in a neutral alignment whilst sleeping, the Groove's Original Pillow provides added space for the shoulder to reduce stiffness, along with lateral raises for additional support.

Top review: " I can't recommend the Groove Pillow highly enough. It has eliminated neck and shoulder pain, plus the headaches that follow sore muscles. It may take a while to get used to but totally worth it."

Product dimensions: 60cm x 34cm x 11/6cm

Memory foam orthopaedic pillow, £24.66, Amazon

Designed for back and stomach sleepers, Amazons's memory foam pillow is soft whilst still being supportive, working to evenly distribute pressure for an improved posture. It comes with a breathable pillowcase, and is an ideal choice for those that want added comfort for their neck and shoulders.

Top review: "It is soo comfortable, like a little cocoon around my neck and shoulders. I've slept so well in this past week since I've had it, I just can't begin to tell you. But the most AMAZING thing is I've woken up refreshed and pain-free for the last four nights. Something I've not experienced for over 30 years!! I can't believe it. The only thing in my life that's changed this week is this pillow - so it must be that."

Product dimensions: 9cm x 11cm

