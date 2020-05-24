Jacqueline Jossa has spoken out for the first time since newspaper headlines this weekend suggested she had separated from her husband, TOWIE star Dan Osborne. The I'm a Celebrity winner took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, where she posted a heartfelt message to her Stories. Former EastEnders star Jacqueline wrote: "I need some time. There is no split. No divorce. We are working together not against each other. Change your headlines, please. Thanks."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fern Britton gets honest about single life

On Saturday, Mirror Online reported that the 27-year-old had moved out of the family home she shares with Dan and their children: Ella, five, and one-year-old Mia. The family live in Bexleyheath, Kent, but the actress is understood to have moved in with her parents. However, her post on Sunday suggests that this might not signal a permanent separation. Dan and Jacqueline have been together for seven years and married in 2017.

MORE: Kate Garraway receives message of support from Jacqueline Jossa as husband Derek battles coronavirus

Jaqueline shared the heartfelt message to Instagram

After she won I'm a Celebrity in 2019, the mum-of-two took the unusual step of cancelling all live media appearances back in the UK amid rumours that her husband had been unfaithful. Speaking later to Lorraine Kelly, Jacqueline said: " He knows he's done wrong, he knows he's done a lot wrong. There's some stuff that's absolutely not true." Earlier in the week, the star revealed that she had sent a message of support to fellow jungle resident Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper remains in hospital with Covid-19.

READ: Jacqueline Jossa reveals she was approached to join this show by producers

Speaking to Metro, Jacqueline said: "I've sent her my love. I'm praying and hoping for the best." She also shared that she has spoken to a handful of her other co-stars, saying: "We do have a group chat and I went on Instagram Live with James Haskell, which was fun… Caitlyn [Jenner] did a little video chat with me, but apart from that, I've not really spoken to many of them."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.