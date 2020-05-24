Dianne Buswell has the most amazing rooftop at her London flat - take a look The Strictly Come Dancing star lives with boyfriend Joe Sugg

There are certainly worse places to spend lockdown than a stylish London apartment with its own outdoor space, as Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg proved on Instagram this week. YouTube star Joe shared a snap of his girlfriend making the most of their private rooftop space to his Instagram. The photo showed Dianne smiling as she sat cuddled up with blankets, the sun setting behind her and other apartments visible in the distance.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg give a Charleston dance tutorial from their home

On the table in front of the dancer was a glass of wine, a glass of water and two plates of food, which appeared to be lettuce filled with some kind of filling - maybe they were carb-free tacos? Either way, they looked delicious, and the peaceful scene looked like a nice way to wind down during this stressful time. Joe captioned the sweet picture: "Welcome to MariJoes home outdoor garden restaurant, please may I take your order."

Dianne lives with boyfriend and former Strictly partner Joe Sugg

The star's fans loved the behind-the-scenes glimpse into the couple's life, commenting: "Aw, cuties," "This is too cute," and: "Sooo lovely!" Dianne, 31, moved in with Joe, 28, last August. They met when they were partnered on the 16th series of Strictly Come Dancing and started dating soon after the show ended in December 2018. The pair both update their social media regularly and have been posting upbeat photos and videos (including dance routines) to cheer up their fans during the pandemic.

In the past, they have shared photos and videos which showed off their luxurious living room, which is spacious and filled with natural light, decorated with a grey sofa and matching chic grey curtains. Artwork adorns the crisp white walls while plants add a pop of colour and there's also a football table covered in colourful stickers including hearts, a birthday cake and one bearing the NASA logo – one of Joe's interests. The room's sliding doors open onto the apartment's balcony and its views of London. Looks lovely!

