Charles Spencer shares stunning video taken at Althorp House and fans can't believe their eyes Princess Diana's brother shared the video on Twitter

Charles Spencer shared the most stunning video on Friday, showing a herd of fallow deer at his residence, Althorp House. According to Althorp's House website, the herd of rare black fallow currently numbers at 350 and in the short clip, which he captioned: "The deer at @AlthorpHouse this evening," they can all be seen running together.

Charles' followers couldn't believe their eyes, with one commenting: "Wow ... so many. More than Richmond Park by the look of it. How absolutely wonderful." Another fan wrote: "Lord Spencer that is absolutely beautiful thank you for sharing!" whilst a third remarked: "Wow, absolutely stunning animals, what a beautiful sight indeed."

The black fallow deer have roamed the Park since the fifteenth century, and remain the Spencers' closest neighbours to this day.

The Spencer family have many more animals around and inside their magnificent Grade I listed home which has over 90 rooms and 550 acres of breathtaking beauty. Most recently, the father-of-seven welcomed two cute additions, eight-week-old puppies Forager and Rufus.

Taking to Twitter back in April, the 58-year-old shared the news by sharing a picture showing one of the dogs resting next to him on the sofa, he captioned the snap: "I'm not sure he's actually helping me, as I final edit my new book - but 8-week-old Forager seems to have made himself at home, on arrival at @AlthorpHouse - as a cocker spaniel/patterdale terrier mix, this is rare downtime...."

Charles Spencer pictured outside Althorp House

He later shared the most adorable video of the two puppies running around the estate. "Early run this morning for the new puppies," he wrote alongside the clip. His friends and followers were quick to comment on the news, with some even offering to take care of them.

Professional cricketer Rob Keogh said: "Need me to look after a puppy for you during the lockdown Charles?" Whilst another follower wrote: "They're so lovely! A good time to get them too. :)."