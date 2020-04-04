Princess Diana’s brother welcomes two adorable additions to the family - watch video Charles Spencer introduced his two new dogs on Twitter

Charles Spencer has introduced his followers to two adorable new additions this week, eight-week-old puppies Forager and Rufus.

Taking to Twitter, the 58-year-old shared the news by sharing a picture showing one of the dogs resting next to him on the sofa, he captioned the snap: "I'm not sure he's actually helping me, as I final edit my new book - but 8-week-old Forager seems to have made himself at home, on arrival at @AlthorpHouse - as a cocker spaniel/patterdale terrier mix, this is rare downtime...."

He later shared the most adorable video of the two puppies running around the estate. "Early run this morning for the new puppies," he wrote alongside the clip. His friends and followers were quick to comment on the news, with some even offering to take care of them.

Professional cricketer Rob Keogh said: "Need me to look after a puppy for you during the lockdown Charles?" Whilst another follower wrote: "They're so lovely! A good time to get them too. :)."

Early run this morning for the new puppies. pic.twitter.com/wbgj4qS9Mt — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) April 4, 2020

Forager and Rufus aren’t the only animals that live in Charles' Althorp House. Earlier this week, Princess Diana's brother shared an incredible video showing a peacock resting high up on a tree. "Tim the @AlthorpHouse peacock finding a safe perch for the night," he said of the video.

He also shared a picture of a sheep feeding two newborn lambs. "Born in the last hour, in the Park at @AlthorpHouse - #newlife". Other animals featured in his account include red deers and a Reeves's pheasant.