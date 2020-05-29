Nadia Sawalha has shown off her stunning garden on Instagram, and the Loose Women star's outdoor space is incredible! Alongside a series of bright and sunny snaps of her home's stunning pink and purple plants, and huge, green lawn surrounded by shady trees, the mother-of-two explained that she had been "eternally grateful" for her garden during this period of lockdown.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha reveals worries about returning to Loose Women

The TV star shared the images to celebrate the launch of Sky's new channel Sky Nature, which celebrates the natural world in all its glory. Nadia also praised her husband, producer Mark Adderley, for "tirelessly" tending to their outdoor space, and went into detail about whys she loves her garden so much.

Nadia shared the photos on Instagram

The doting mum credited birdsong and colourful flowers with helping her stay calm throughout the coronavirus chaos, and judging by the incredible photos posted on her social media page, it's no wonder the natural features have had such a tranquil effect on her mentally.

Nadia's full caption read: "Oh god! I have to say that throughout lockdown I have been eternally grateful for and felt very lucky to be able to step out into a garden that @mark_adderley has been tirelessly tending to - bit by bit - every day.

"The sound of the birds, all the various plants and buds that are about to explode or have already exploded with colour help me feel calmer when all around feels like it’s out of control! Finding #natureathome can be a challenge - but when I do - it takes me to a better place. If I didn’t have this slice of nature to step out into every day I know I’d have found things really, really tough."

Nadia concluded by telling her followers just how excited she and her family are for the launch of the new channel, saying: "Which is why we are all so excited about the fact that @SkyTV have launched a new channel called #SkyNature - which means if you can’t head into your garden you can turn on your TV and indulge in even more!"

