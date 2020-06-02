Taking to social media on Monday, Elizabeth Hurley impressed her 1.6million Instagram followers after she unveiled her rare new talent in lockdown - flower arranging. Offering a rare glimpse inside her country home in Herefordshire, the 54-year-old revealed that she has been growing an array of beautiful flowers in her garden, which she has since arranged in a black marble vase and coordinated with her home decor. Sharing a photo of her latest accomplishment, the model looked as radiant as ever as she posed next to her pastel pink, fuschia, and white blooms from the comfort of her own living room. She captioned it: "Grown and arranged by moi…"

Elizabeth revealed how she's keeping busy in lockdown

Regularly posting updates of her day-to-day life in lockdown, Elizabeth has been spending a lot of her free time outdoors tending to her garden, relaxing with family and working out. "We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview in April. "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

With restrictions still in place, many celebrities have been kicking back and relaxing in their gardens at home. Last week Cameron Diaz showed off her impressive collection of built-in vegetable trugs brimming with freshly grown garlic, and Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha explained that she had been "eternally grateful" for her garden during this period of lockdown. The TV star credited birdsong and colourful flowers with helping her stay calm throughout the coronavirus chaos, and judging by the incredible photos posted on her social media page, it's no wonder the natural features have had such a tranquil effect on her mentally.

