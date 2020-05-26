5 easy to grow garden flowers perfect for planting during lockdown These popular flowers will have your garden looking blooming gorgeous even during quarantine

Our hearts were broken when the 2020 Chelsea Flower Show was cancelled due to lockdown, but the good news is we have plenty of suggestions of how to bring the beauty of blossoms to your own garden. We've gathered a list of popular and easy to grow flowers that will show you that you don't have to be green-fingered to see your garden thrive, whether you have a mini-collection of potted plants on the balcony of your flat or a roomy garden outside.

Hydrangea

Hydrangea are a very popular plant due to their colourful blooms lasting through summer and their lush vibe, and the good news is that they are easy to grow whether in a pot, sun or shade.

Large gift wrapped blue hydrangea plant, from £29.99, Appleyard London

Lavender

Lavender is a sure-fire way to bring a pop of life to your garden, and they have a fragrance known to promote calmness, so they are perfect to add some relaxation to your life. These plants overall are super easy and low maintenance, but keep in mind that English varieties are known to be more hardy than French.

Lavender Lavandula intermedia 'Grosso', £9.99, yougarden.com

'Safari Sunrise' Aloe

Flowering succulents are always a great option if you want a low-maintenance plant that's still gorgeous. The Safari Sunrise variety of aloe is beautiful with firecracker-like flowers that bloom summer through winter. Although it is a hardy plant, it prefers temperatures above 2C.

Safari Sunrise Aloe, from £12.99, thompson-morgan.com

Sunflowers

There’s nothing that says happiness more than cheery sunflowers, which are very easy to maintain and grow from 50cm to as tall as three meters – a perfect height if you want to impress your kids or the neighbours. As you can tell by their name you will need a sunny spot to grow them, and they do well both in gardens and in pots, although sunflowers grown in planters tend to not grow as high. If you're looking for a special sunflower, Thompson and Morgan's SunBelievable 'Brown Eyed Girl', won third place in 2018's RHS Chelsea Flower Show Plant of the Year competition

SunBelievable 'Brown Eyed Girl' Sunflower, from £12.99 ,Thompson and Morgan

Californian Poppy Tree

Bring some California dreaming to your life with a Californian poppy tree, but only if you are ready for maximum impact! This tree, Romneya coulteri, is a very easy-to-grow but truly impressive addition to your garden since its giant poppies are some of the largest around – up to six inches in width!

Californian Poppy Tree, £12.99, yougarden.com

