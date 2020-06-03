Jennifer Garner has given fans a glimpse inside what looked to be her son Samuel's bedroom in a new video posted on Instagram. The 13 Going on 30 actress was seen sitting on the floor surrounded by cuddly toys, in front of a blue wall decorated with colourful stickers. The footage was shared on the Hollywood star's Instagram account to promote two new multi-pack options from her Once Upon a Farm range – Farmer's Finest, which contains 16 pouches, and Farmer's Finest Mega, providing 48 pouches, made up of nutritious smoothies and vegetable blends for children and adults alike. Jennifer had made the video fun by placing a smoothie pouch by each of the stuffed animals, much to the delight of her fans. One wrote: "I love how you put love and creativity into things. You are special," while another wrote: "You are just plain funny." A third added: "This add is so cute, great idea!"

Jennifer Garner surrounded by son Samuel's toys

The mother-of-three is incredibly passionate about making sure that children get a good start in life and grows the fruit and vegetables that are used in the brand's food sachets from her family farm in Oklahoma. In January, Jennifer, her mum Patricia and uncle Robert were pictured on the farm, where she helped dig up a butternut squash that would be used in some of the products. The actress has previously opened up about her rural upbringing during an interview with People, revealing: "My mum made all of our food. When we were hungry she would say, 'Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.'"

The Hollywood star is a doting mum to three children

During the lockdown, Jennifer has been doing her bit to help keep people entertained while at home, and has started her own initiative, Hey Jen, Look at Me, where people can send in videos of themselves showcasing their talents in quarantine. The mother-of-three regularly posts footage from entrants, which have ranged from people dancing to reciting plays. The idea came about after Jennifer's son had to miss his school play because of the coronavirus pandemic and had been upset about it.

Despite being a well-known actress, Jennifer is incredibly down-to-earth, and prefers nothing more than spending time with her family. Chatting to Heat about her home life, the star revealed: "We're a lot like most families, I would imagine. Just being together during my time off and having fun. I love the laughter. Family is very important to me."

