Hollyoaks actress Jennifer Metcalfe unveils her chic bedroom as she decorates in lockdown The soap star lives with her partner Greg Lake and their son Daye

Jennifer Metcalfe has shared a rare look inside her house after decorating a bedroom during the lockdown. The Hollyoaks actress lives with her partner Greg Lake and their son Daye in Newcastle, and has made the most the time of her extra time off work amid the coronavirus pandemic to do some renovation work.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Get to know more about Hollyoaks in 60 seconds

A photo posted by Jennifer on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday shared a look at what appears to be her master bedroom, which features wooden panelling on the wall, and an enormous black velvet bed with white striped bedding, where she was snuggled up with her son. Red pendant lights hang above the bedside tables on either side of the bed, which are black with silver legs.

GALLERY: Inside 28 of the most enviable celebrity bedrooms

Jennifer Metcalfe shared a look in her bedroom on Instagram

The 36-year-old has since shared photos of another bedroom which she has decorated over the past few weeks, and told her followers: "It's not done yet but my little sanctuary is shaping up verrrry nicely!"

RELATED: Inside the Hollyoaks stars' real-life homes away from the soap

The bedroom features some statement décor, with leopard print wallpaper creating a focal point behind the bed, which also appears to have a black velvet frame and a white duvet cover. Jennifer has had some fun with print and colour, adding a yellow striped throw, red cushions, and a floral-patterned rug on the floor. Meanwhile, a gold chandelier light fitting hangs from the ceiling.

The Hollyoaks actress also showcased her newly-decorated guest bedroom

Another photo showed a black built-in fireplace on the wall opposite the bed, and Jennifer asked her fans for inspiration on what she should do with it to add the finishing touches to the room. "And for the unseen wall. Anyone have any ideas for this to tie it in with the rest of the pretty bedroom? I know I need a hearth," she wrote.

Jennifer occasionally shares photos inside her family home on social media, and in March gave fans a look at the colourful dinosaur-themed bedroom she had created for her son. The fun room features a wigwam style bed, spotty carpets and a statement wall with dinosaur print wallpaper.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.