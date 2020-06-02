﻿
most googled plants

The 10 most-Googled house plants during lockdown: From the snake plant to the prickly cactus

What are the most popular houseplants of 2020?

Karen Silas

One of the side effects of lockdown is that many of us, even non-green-fingered types (*raises hand*), are discovering our inner gardeners, finding ourselves wanting to keep up to date on everything from which garden centres are open to shop for plants online, to which flowers are not just gorgeous but very easy to grow

Budding plant experts in quarantine have been flocking to the Internet to find out as much as we can about the best plants for our living spaces – and it turns out some plants are much more popular than others! A recent study by Essential Living revealed the most searched houseplants of 2020, and there are some perennial faves (we see you, cacti!) and also some surprises. So here is a countdown of the top 10 most popular plants during lockdown…

10. Fiddle Leaf Fig 

Fiddle leaf fig

Named for its violin shaped foliage, this ficus is native to Western Africa

Fiddle Leaf Fig, £14.95, Amazon

9. Chinese Money Plant

chinese money plant

The Chinese Money Plant is ideal for beginners 

Chinese Money Plant, from £9.99, Thompson and Morgan

8. String of Pearls

string of pearls thompson

String of Pearls, possibly the most delicate succulent plant there is

String of Pearls plant, from £8.99, Thompson and Morgan

7. Bird of Paradise

bird of paradise thompson morgan

This beautiful bird of paradise makes an interesting house plant for a bright, well-lit room

Bird of Paradise, from £8.99, Thompson and Morgan

6. Aloe Plant

aloe plant from amazon

Aloe vera can be used to relieve heartburn, keep fruits and vegetables fresh, and much more

Aloe Vera Plant, £12.99, Amazon

5. String of Hearts

hanging hearts thompson morgan

Pop it on a high shelf and watch the beautiful heart-shaped leaves grow

String of Hearts Plant, from 9.99, Thompson and Morgan

4. Prayer Plant

prayer plant amazon

 The Prayer Plant is super easy to care for – and makes an ideal beginners' plant

Prayer Plant, £10.95, Amazon

3. Peacock Plant

peacock plant amazon

Peacock Plants originate from the Tropics of Brazil and make great additions to houseplant collections

Peacock Plant, £14.99, Amazon

2. Cactus

cactus yougarden

Cactus: a very hardy plant that is low maintenance

Indoor Cactus Mix x 3, £9.99, Yougarden.com

1. Snake Plant

snake plant

A  Snake Plant is said to improve the air quality in your home. It is also known as the less-Googled Mother-in-law's Tongue –  a humorous name for the very popular house plant that originates from West Africa

Snake Plant, £19.99, Amazon

