The 10 most-Googled house plants during lockdown: From the snake plant to the prickly cactus

What are the most popular plants during lockdown? The most searched houseplants of 2020 include Chinese Money Plants, Aloe, Cactus and Snake plants.
One of the side effects of lockdown is that many of us, even non-green-fingered types (*raises hand*), are discovering our inner gardeners, finding ourselves wanting to keep up to date on everything from which garden centres are open to shop for plants online, to which flowers are not just gorgeous but very easy to grow.
Budding plant experts in quarantine have been flocking to the Internet to find out as much as we can about the best plants for our living spaces – and it turns out some plants are much more popular than others! A recent study by Essential Living revealed the most searched houseplants of 2020, and there are some perennial faves (we see you, cacti!) and also some surprises. So here is a countdown of the top 10 most popular plants during lockdown…
10. Fiddle Leaf Fig
Named for its violin shaped foliage, this ficus is native to Western Africa
9. Chinese Money Plant
The Chinese Money Plant is ideal for beginners
8. String of Pearls
String of Pearls, possibly the most delicate succulent plant there is
7. Bird of Paradise
This beautiful bird of paradise makes an interesting house plant for a bright, well-lit room
6. Aloe Plant
Aloe vera can be used to relieve heartburn, keep fruits and vegetables fresh, and much more
5. String of Hearts
Pop it on a high shelf and watch the beautiful heart-shaped leaves grow
4. Prayer Plant
The Prayer Plant is super easy to care for – and makes an ideal beginners' plant
3. Peacock Plant
Peacock Plants originate from the Tropics of Brazil and make great additions to houseplant collections
2. Cactus
Cactus: a very hardy plant that is low maintenance
1. Snake Plant
A Snake Plant is said to improve the air quality in your home. It is also known as the less-Googled Mother-in-law's Tongue – a humorous name for the very popular house plant that originates from West Africa
