There has been plenty of cake in Ronnie Wood's house over the past few days, following his twins Alice and Gracie's birthday on Saturday. To mark the special occasion, Ronnie and wife Sally Wood ordered two giant celebration cakes from Costco – who are renowned for their delicious baked goods. Sally shared pictures of the cakes on Instagram, admitting that she had really bought them for herself! One of the cakes was covered in white icing and decorated with a rainbow, with the wording: "Happy 4th birthday Gracie and Alice" iced in pink letters. The second cake was decorated in chocolate frosting and colourful balloons, and had the words: "Happy 4th birthday Alice and Gracie" spelt out in white icing. "Hurry up tomorrow's birthdays – we've (I've) got two @costco cakes to eat. Possibly the best cakes in the world. May have bought them for myself," Sally wrote alongside the photo.

Ronnie and Sally made sure their daughters had a wonderful birthday, despite being in lockdown. The family took a trip to Ashridge House, where the twins dressed up in matching Frozen princess outfits for the day out. Gracie and Alice's big day was documented on social media, and the four-year-olds also enjoyed spending time in the garden at home, which had been decorated with helium balloons.

There was another birthday in the Wood household on Monday, as Ronnie turned 73. The special day was marked at home, and Sally shared a cute photo of her husband relaxing outside in a hammock in their garden, surrounded by birthday balloons and a homemade cake decorated with fruit. The mother-of-two also posted a video of the musician being rocked in his hammock by Alice. "This is the best present ever, I couldn't ask for a better birthday present," he said.

As well as Gracie and Alice, Ronnie is also a dad to daughter Leah, and sons Jamie, Tyrone and Jesse – who is married to Fearne Cotton. While Fearne is private about her family life, she has occasionally shared pictures from family events where Ronnie and Sally have attended with the twins, and also went along to see the Rolling Stones in concert in Twickenham with her husband and son Rex back in 2018.

