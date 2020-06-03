Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has shared some breathtaking views from the grounds of his home, Althorp House. The 56-year-old stunned his followers earlier this week when he posted photos on Twitter of the sun setting in his beautiful garden. One commented: "Thanks for sharing your beautiful view. The serenity surrounding @AlthorpHouse brings peace to a conflicted world." Another said: "A tranquil image in a far from tranquil world. Lovely." While others simply wrote "beautiful" and "stunning".

Charles Spencer shared some gorgeous views from his garden

Last month, Charles posted a video showing a herd of fallow deer at his residence. According to Althorp House's website, the herd of rare black fallow currently numbers at 350 and in the short clip, which he captioned: "The deer at @AlthorpHouse this evening," they can all be seen running together. The black fallow deer have roamed the park since the fifteenth century, and remain the Spencers' closest neighbours to this day.

The Spencer family have many more animals around and inside their magnificent Grade I listed home which has over 90 rooms and 550 acres of breathtaking beauty. Most recently, the father-of-seven welcomed two cute additions, eight-week-old puppies Forager and Rufus.

Taking to Twitter back in April, the 58-year-old shared the news by sharing a picture showing one of the dogs resting next to him on the sofa, he captioned the snap: "I'm not sure he's actually helping me, as I final edit my new book - but 8-week-old Forager seems to have made himself at home, on arrival at @AlthorpHouse - as a cocker spaniel/patterdale terrier mix, this is rare downtime...."

He later shared the most adorable video of the two puppies running around the estate. "Early run this morning for the new puppies," he wrote alongside the clip.

