Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell shares photos from inside royal palaces he lived in Paul was previously footman to the Queen and butler to Princess Diana

Paul Burrell has shared a series of photos from the two decades he spent working for the royal family, including glimpses inside Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral Castle. The 61-year-old, who worked as the Queen's personal footman before acting as Princess Diana's butler, said he has had "the privilege of living in some beautiful homes in my life" and wanted to share some memories on Instagram.

The first photo posted by Paul showed the incredible view from his room when he lived and worked at Buckingham Palace, with a look across at the Victoria Memorial and down The Mall. Meanwhile, another image shows the former royal footman standing in the long corridor at Windsor Castle and the view from his room at this royal residence, looking across to where the Royal Standard flag is flown when the Queen is there.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the royal residences

Paul was lucky enough to live in and visit several royal residences throughout his career, including the Balmoral Estate, where the Queen spends her summer holidays. One photo showed Paul standing in the grounds of the castle holding three corgi puppies, while a second showed the beautiful views across the estate from inside the drawing room.

After working for the Queen, Paul went on to work for Prince Charles and Princess Diana at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, where he acted as butler to the Princess until her death in August 1997. He had his own home on the Highgrove Estate, a beautiful three-storey residence with climber plants growing up the front.



Meanwhile, his work with Princess Diana also afforded him access to her residence at Kensington Palace, where she lived with Princes William and Harry following her divorce from Prince Charles. Paul shared photos of the main staircase and dining room in apartments 8 and 9, which was painted in a bold red-orange shade, with a circular dining table at the centre surrounded by four cushioned chairs.

Paul now lives with his husband Graham Cooper in a 19th-century mock-Tudor house in Peckforton, Cheshire, and a video he posted on Instagram offered a look at his beautiful garden, with the father-of-two saying he felt "fortunate" to have had the outdoor space to work in during the lockdown.

