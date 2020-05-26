Geri Horner is making it really difficult for us to stick to our healthy lockdown diet! The Spice Girls singer showed off some incredible baking skills last week – and the photo alone is enough to make your mouth water. Geri baked a decadent chocolate cake that literally glistened it was so gooey! Adding some fresh slices of strawberries on top was a nice touch, but probably not enough to save you from the calorific cake – worth it! Proudly revealing her efforts on Instagram, Geri simply captioned the pic: "Come on it's Friday!" Like we need an excuse.

How delicious does this look?

The singer's followers were equally impressed with the heavenly creation, with many jokily asking if they could "have a slice". Another said: "That looks delicious". A third added: "OMG that cake looks very good, surely it is delicious, everything that is made with love is always good." While a fourth wrote: "Oh Geri it looks delicious. I like to see you in the kitchen! You should share some of your recipes with us!" We couldn't agree more!

The photo of Geri's cake also gave fans a peek inside her kitchen. The room features green walls and cupboards and has a large island unit in the middle with black marble worktops. In keeping with the countryside location, Geri also has a traditional white AGA.

Geri Halliwell and husband Christian Horner

Geri is currently self-isolating at her beautiful country home near Banbury with husband Christian Horner, their three-year-old son Monty, and her 14-year-old daughter Bluebell. In March, shortly before the lockdown began, the proud mum made a special appearance with Bluebell at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. The It's Raining Men hitmaker shares Bluebell with British-American screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. Over the past few years, mother and daughter have made a number of television appearances together, and even hosted their own baking segment on This Morning.

Geri previously opened up about motherhood in an interview with HELLO!. "The word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is 'content'. Before, I was always looking for perfection: an ultimate state of floaty happiness, but that's not reality," she said. "With age has come a gratitude for what I have and a better perspective on what's important. I used to care so much about what people thought of me, but now I have the confidence to say what I think and feel and if that doesn't make me everyone's cup of tea, that's fine."

