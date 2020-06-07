Ruth Langsford was pictured relaxing inside her Surrey home over the weekend in a sweet photo posted by Eamonn Holmes. In the image, shared on the This Morning star's Instagram account, the mother-of-one was cuddled up on the sofa with their rescue dog Maggie. The snapshot gave a glimpse inside the star's home, complete with a large red and black canvas hanging up on the wall. In view of the shot was also a framed photograph of Ruth and Eamonn, taking pride of place on the sideboard. Fans were quick to comment on the cute post, with many writing about Ruth and Maggie's close bond. One wrote: "Maggie certainly found a home filled with love," while another wrote: "So adorable, hope you are all well."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Eamonn Holmes shocks fans with cooking confession

Ruth Langsford relaxing inside her home in Surrey

Eamonn's photo of his wife and dog follows shortly after the star complained to Gogglebox for their insensitive editing. The star had taken part in the Channel 4 show with Ruth, but was left upset after the show aired a clip of him joking with Ruth following a harrowing moment from the BBC series Ambulance, instead of a filmed clip of him discussing his father's death. Eamonn had been quick to defend himself after viewers complained about his reaction to a man suffering from a heart attack in front of his ten-year-old son, who had to perform CPR on him whilst he laid lifeless on the floor. The clip ended on a happy note, with the child having saved his father's life, but as the camera panned to Eamonn and Ruth, he made a light joke about the time his wife was in labour with their son Jack.

MORE: Dianne Buswell shocks fans with unusual hair hack

Eamonn and Ruth with their family before the lockdown

Taking to Twitter to share his disappointment at the edit, revealing it had "spoiled" his night and made him look like a "panto villain", Eamonn wrote: "In reply to a number of complaints… I am hurt beyond belief that @C4Goggleboxn chose not to use me talking about my father dying from a heart attack at the side of a road and replace it with a funny story following a young lad giving his father CPR. Idiotic and cruel edit."

READ: Charley Webb's baby son Ace steals the show in TikTok video

Following the backlash from Eamonn, producers issued a statement shared on Gogglebox's Twitter. They wrote: "We have apologised to Eamonn over what happened in this week's episode. We understand and respect Eamonn's feelings on such a deeply personal story. We have taken the decision to edit the episode for future repeats and All4. We look forward to working with Eamonn and Ruth for the rest of the series." Eamonn accepted the apology, and publicly thanked the show and stated that he was looking forward to making more "fun TV" with them.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.