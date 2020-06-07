Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been making the most of the lockdown and have been enjoying spending quality time with their family in Miami. The celebrity couple have the most incredible mansion close to the beach, and over the weekend, A-Rod shared a new photo from inside their large garden, sharing a glimpse of their outdoor pool as he sat at the table with a morning coffee. The celebrity couple are isolating at their home with Jennifer's twins Emme and Max, 12, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, and Alex's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, from his first marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's stepdaughters help her with dance routine

J-Lo and Alex enjoy spending a lot of time outside with their children, and Jennifer even performed in the garden in April as part of the One World: Together at Home show. The Jenny from the Block hitmaker decorated the outside space with fairy lights and even built a makeshift stage. The singer posted footage on Instagram of herself standing in front of the gorgeous set up, with lights twinkling in the background as she sang an emotional rendition of Barbra Streisand's People. During Easter, meanwhile, Jennifer arranged an egg hunt in the garden, and shared footage on social media of the four children searching the grounds for chocolate treats, which were even hidden in the swimming pool!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's garden at their home in Miami

The Hustlers star and Alex were set to tie the knot this year, but were forced to cancel their wedding as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Jennifer opened up about her disappointment, admitting that the couple weren't currently re-planning their wedding as "nobody knows" what is going to happen with COVID-19. Speaking on the Today Show, the 50-year-old said: "You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out…I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I'm also like, you know what, god has a bigger plan, so we just have to wait and see."

J-Lo and A-Rod with their children

While wedding planning has been delayed for the foreseeable future, Alex previously revealed that they had come up with some ideas about when and how the wedding may take place once things return to normal. "We had a meeting on Zoom with our core group of people," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look. It's such a fluid world. Usually when you underwrite a year – whether in terms of scheduling or financially – you never think that it's going to just stop like this. So, we're having to be very fluid, think on our feet and just think very proactively."

